Fisherman mistakenly buried…DNA to be done on exhumed body

A DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) test has to be done on the remains, believed to be that of 43-year-old Surujpaul Dindyal, whose body was mistakenly buried among those that had to be given poor burial last month.

Samples have been taken from the fisherman’s father and preparation is being made to send the samples to Trinidad and Tobago for testing.

The test will be done, even as family members of the father of two seem convinced that the decomposed body that was exhumed last Friday from the Good Hope Cemetery is that of their loved one.

Kaieteur News understands that the injury on the skeletal remains that is currently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour is consistent to that of an accident victim.

“The victim had a broken neck and shoulder and the skeletal remains also got a broken neck and shoulder,” a police source said.

Furthermore, the injuries the fisherman sustained, based on police report, include a broken neck and shoulder.

A post mortem examination done on the exhumed body revealed that the victim died of multiple injuries as a result of an accident.

In an interview, the victim’s sister, Annie Bharrat, explained that although the body is decomposed, there is still flesh on the torso which made it easy for her to identify him by a tattoo he had on his chest,” the woman claimed.

”The tattoo is not showing bright but you can see there was a tattoo there and when he was a child, he had a surgery and you can see a part of the stitch,” the woman said.

Dindyal’s body was supposed to be exhumed two weeks ago but the heavy rain prevented this from happening.

The father of two of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was killed in an accident on December 9, last, at Buxton.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) as an unidentified body. The following day, Dindyal’s untagged remains were removed from a freezer at the mortuary and buried at Good Hope cemetery, along with four other bodies believed to be destitutes.

Two bodies were reportedly buried in one hole while three remains were buried in another.

It was some two weeks after the accident that the fisherman’s relatives were informed that he had been killed.

Initially, they thought that he had gone to sea but after days passed and he did not make contact with his family, a missing person’s report was made.

It was after a traffic cop saw Dindyal’s photograph on the news, that he contacted the man’s family and informed them of the accident.

On December 21, last, the dead man’s family along with the police went to the hospital mortuary but could not have located the body. They searched the other mortuaries around the city but still could not locate the remains.

It was on December 28, last when they returned to GPHC that they were informed that the body was mistakenly handed over to the undertakers who buried the bodies of the less fortunate on December 10, a day after the fisherman’s body was taken there.