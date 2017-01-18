Latest update January 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Djokovic fends off Nadal-slayer Verdasco

Jan 18, 2017 Sports 0

MELBOURNE (Reuters) Novak Djokovic may have cursed the draw for throwing up Fernando Verdasco as the first opponent in his Australian Open defence yesterday but the tough match-up against the Spanish

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men’s singles first round match against Spain’s Fernando Verdasco. (REUTERS/Edgar Su)

giant-killer ultimately proved a blessing in disguise.
The Serb launched his bid for a record seventh title at Melbourne Park with an impressive 6-1, 7-6(4), 6-2 win over the man who knocked Rafa Nadal out in the first round of last year’s tournament.
Djokovic was forced to save five match points to beat Verdasco at the recent Qatar Open and was broken twice during a thrilling second set under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.
But the second seed defended brilliantly to defuse the veteran lefthander’s power game and closed out the two-hour 20-minute clash.
“I knew that winning the second set would be crucial because I definitely didn’t want to give him wings,” Djokovic told reporters after setting up a second round clash against Uzbek Denis Istomin.
“I didn’t want to have him start swinging at the ball, as he knows.
“I don’t know how he felt about the draw. But I personally think that I could have drawn… an easier player. But nothing is easy obviously.
“From one perspective it was good that I got to have the very tough first-round match, because it made me prepare better and kind of approach this match and the tournament with the right intensity right from the blocks, right from the first point.”
Djokovic has owned Melbourne Park for almost a decade and his continued reign seemed assured as he roared to a 5-0 lead in the first set.
Verdasco felled Nadal in five sets last year by swinging at every ball and his aggression was rewarded when he broke Djokovic twice early in the second.
But he was furious with himself for letting the chances slip, cursing in Spanish and bouncing his racket off the court in disgust.
He double-faulted at 4-4 to give Djokovic two break points but saved them both before holding serve, leaving the Serb yelling out his own frustrations from his chair at the change of ends.
It took a moment of Verdasco madness to open the door, the Spaniard wafting a sliced backhand well beyond the baseline to concede two set points.
Djokovic wrapped up the tiebreak with a monster serve and sprinted away in the third set.
Beaten emphatically in a string of baseline skirmishes, Verdasco fell behind 4-1 and he threw his racket at his chair.
It felt more like a towel being tossed into a ring as there was no stopping Djokovic in full flight.
“It feels like home,” said the Serb on the court where he won his sixth Australian Open title a year ago.
“Already in the last couple of weeks, I was really eager to come back to the court and get into the competitive mode, just be back in the office.”

More in this category

Sports

STAG Nations Cup KO Football restarts tonight at Grove Playfield

STAG Nations Cup KO Football restarts tonight at Grove Playfield

Jan 18, 2017

Grove Hi Tech face NA United; Ann’s Grove battle Den Amstel Rivalry in the STAG Nations Cup knock-out football championship is set to resume this evening at the Grove Playfield with what is...
Read More
Djokovic fends off Nadal-slayer Verdasco

Djokovic fends off Nadal-slayer Verdasco

Jan 18, 2017

Serena swats doubts, Bencic aside to advance

Serena swats doubts, Bencic aside to advance

Jan 18, 2017

Limacol Football Tournament kicks off next Monday

Limacol Football Tournament kicks off next Monday

Jan 18, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…That’s why I’m investing

Letter to the Sports Editor…That’s why...

Jan 18, 2017

GUMDAC ANNUAL OPEN DOUBLES TOURNAMENT

GUMDAC ANNUAL OPEN DOUBLES TOURNAMENT

Jan 18, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Heartiest Congratulations to Bro Shabbazz

Letter to the Sports Editor…Heartiest...

Jan 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Do not be deluded!

    Who feel that Guyana will concentrate, over the long-term, only on the LEC and will not place its sights on the LLB... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch