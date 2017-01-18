Babita Sarjou murder PI…Police witness testifies to videoing crime scene

Police Lance Corporal, Orlan Alleyne, recalled that he took video footage and audio recording of a crime scene at Lot 52 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, where the skeletal remains of Babita Sarjou were recovered from a shallow grave, last year May.

Lance Corporal Alleyne was at the time giving testimony when the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the matter continued yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Lance Corporal Alleyne is a Crime Technician who is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary, Georgetown. He is attached to the Crime Laboratory.

It is alleged that Sarjou’s ex-spouse, Sharnandand Naraine, called ‘Anand’ of Lot 51 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, and Darrel Ponton called ‘Yankee’ of Lot 54 Broad Street, Charlestown, killed Sarjou.

They are currently on remand for the indictable offence.

The video footage which was transferred from a memory stick onto a compact disc via a computer was tendered in court yesterday along with a post mortem report in favour of Sarjou and phone records in relation to three GTT cell phone numbers.

The post mortem examination was conducted by government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Also testifying yesterday was Police Corporal Germaine Laundry. Corporal Laundry is stationed at CID Headquarters but is attached to the Major Crimes Investigations Unit (MCIU).

After recording minutes, the Chief Magistrate adjourned the PI for today, when Police Inspector Suraj Singh will take the stand. Seventeen other witnesses are still to testify.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum and his team of detectives were able to crack the case on May 22, 2016 after they spent over five hours digging up a site at Naraine’s home. After digging the site, detectives recovered skeletal remains; they suspect are those of the woman.

However to confirm, police sent DNA samples overseas for testing. The results proved that those were the remains of Sarjou.

According to reports, Sarjou had left her home to go with Naraine to the Diwali motorcade on the eve of November 4, 2010. He reportedly picked her up in his car and while she was sitting in the front passenger seat she was strangled by Pronton who was reportedly seated at the back of the car. Sarjou’s lifeless body was allegedly transported to Naraine’s house he resided with his wife and children. Reports had indicated that Naraine had dug her grave two days before she was killed.