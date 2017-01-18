AFC has been an ‘effective’ partner in coalition administration –Ramjattan

– “We are doing a wonderful job”

Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan, is of the firm conviction that his party has been an “effective” partner in the coalition administration.

He said that this has been demonstrated at almost every level of governance. Pointing to an example to support his position, Ramjattan cited the establishment of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), a constitutional office that was in existence for over 20 years. With this in mind, the Minister of Public Security boasted that his party had a meaningful input.

The AFC Leader said that his party played an effective role in ensuring that there was Local Government Elections.

Ramjattan noted however that even when there were mistakes, the AFC played a role in providing the best solutions to remedy certain cases. He refrained from being specific in this regard.

The Minister said, “Some may feel otherwise and say we aren’t doing well but that is how politics will be. We in 2015 won the elections to make decisions to carry the country forward, and everything we have done thus far is in keeping with that mandate. But if you want to set the economy right, then you will get criticisms.”

The AFC Leader continued, “In Guyana, doing the wrong thing is the norm and the right thing is abnormal…taxes were not being paid by a lot of people and we have now set the programmes and projects through the Guyana Revenue Authority to do that….We are doing a wonderful job.”

As he reflected on Government’s performance last year, Ramjattan said that a challenging road is ahead.

He noted that budget 2017 will set the stage for a brighter future for the nation.

Ramjattan said, “We are trying to put the economy on the right track, stabilize it, and introduce the discipline of taxation and other things. What I noticed, and this is my subjective belief, is that 2017 is going to be a very bright year for this country.”

“And I want everyone to understand that there is reasoning behind that because it took some 18 to19 months since we have been in government to do what I regard as a herculean job in getting things right . Getting things right was important for purposes of ensuring that we can continue on the right direction and trajectory.”

Through the forensic audits, Ramjattan said that the Government was able to ascertain where the mistakes were made by the past regime and ensure that steps were taken to prevent any reoccurrence.

Ramjattan said that mistakes will be made.

He sought to remind that the APNU +AFC administration is not a group of angels but humans who will err.

“So expect some joy in 2017; expect challenges and when balanced on the scale of integrity at the end of the year, you will see that we would have done very well,” the AFC Leader concluded.