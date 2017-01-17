Yusuf slams ton, Persaud takes 5 for as KPL softball tourney commences

By Zaheer Mohamed

An attacking century from opener Yunnis Yusuf and a five-wicket haul by Peter Persaud highlighted

the opening round of matches when the KPL fundraising softball tournament commenced on Sunday.

Playing in the Masters’ category at the Everest Cricket Club, Yusuf struck two fours and 18 sixes in scoring 136 as Savage posted 245-8 off their allotted 20 overs, batting first against Success. Navindra Pooran made 49. Success scored 150-9 in reply. Hackim Mohamed made 27 and Rudy Martin got 19 as Imtiaz Mohamed took 2-22.

Ariel defeated Savage by 51 runs. Batting first, Ariel managed 175-6. Mohamed Rafeek scored 42, Richard Persaud 30, R. Persaud 24, Dennis Mangru 22 and Peter Persaud 20. Ramo Malone had three wickets. Savage were restricted to 124-8 in reply with Malone scoring 25 and Patrick Khan 22. Peter Persaud proved unplayable picking up 5-9 from 2.5 overs.

Parika Defenders beat Ariel by six wickets. Ariel batted first and made 117 in 19.2 overs. Mohamed Rafeek scored 30 and Fazal Ali 17; R. Narine picked up three wickets. Parika Defenders replied with 118-4 in 18 overs. Rudolph Pereira struck 49 not out and D. Singh 29.

Regal Masters thumped Success by six wickets. Success took first strike and were sent packing for 61 in 14.1 overs. Rafman Ali and Mark Fung made 21 and 19 respectively. David Harper and Ricky Persaud each claimed 3-6. Regal responded with 62-4 in 8.1 overs with Mahendra Arjune scoring 27.

Mike’s Wellman got the better of Parika-Amazon by 13 runs. Mike’s Wellman made 110 all out

in 17 overs, taking first strike. B. Dindyal and Wayne Jones made 22 and 19 in that order as Devanand Kanan and Raghundan Narine snared three wickets each and Rudolph Pereira two. Parika- Amazon were bowled out for 97 in 17.5 overs in reply. Beesham Singh made 23 as Motilall Chumandatt captured 4-15 from there overs, while Jagdesh Persaud and Latchman Kallicharran had two apiece.

Regal Masters defeated Mike’s Wellman by 78 runs. Regal Masters batted first and scored 191-7. Randolph Baker struck an even half century, Eric Thomas made 44 and Raymond Harper 31; Eon Lovell had two wickets. Mike’s Wellman were bowled out for 113 in 18.4 overs in response. Greg De Franca, Wayne Jones and Lovell made 23 each as Tony Singh and Mahendra Arjune grabbed three wickets apiece while Mahendra Hardyal had two.

In the Open category at the Carifesta Sports Complex, Farm beat Success by seven wickets. Batting first Success managed 121-8 in 12 overs. Farm replied with 123-3 in 10.3 overs. Rawl Reid cracked 59 and Sachin Ramsarran 37.

Farm overcame Mahaica by eight wickets. Mahaica were bowled out for 147, batting first while Farm responded with 148-2 in 11.5 overs. Nandshaam Boodhoo stroked 64, while Sachin Ramsarran scored 52 and Rawl Reid 22.

De Hoop and Regal All Stars played to a tie. De Hoop batted first and made 84-8 in 12 overs. Regal All Stars were bowled out for 94 in reply. Vishnu Tammechandra scored 23 and Safraz Esau 16.

Regal All Stars beat Success by six wickets. Success mustered 137-4 in 15 overs, taking first knock. D. Deosarran and S. Deosarran scored 36 and 34 respectively; Kelvin Olford had 2-34. Regal All Stars made 139-4 in 15 overs in reply. Marvin Bobb led with 58, while Martin Dutchin got 36 and Timur Mohamed 18.

The competition is being organised to help raise funds for organising secretary of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc, Samuel Kingston, who has to undergo a surgery on his eye next month in Trinidad and Tobago. Kingston was struck on the eye in a match at the GYO ground, recently and is suffering from retinal detachment. Anyone wishes to assist Kingston can make a donation to account number 1019355 at Republic Bank.