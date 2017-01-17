World Cup expansion is an expression of Progressive Thinking – Forde

By Franklin Wilson

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde has welcomed the expansion

of teams for the marquee event of senior football which will now see 48 teams competing, up from 32 in 2026 when it would come into being.

Forde, like his Jamaican counterpart, Captain Horace Burrell have both expressed delight at the move by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his Executive to expand the tournament which Infantino said would attract greater participation.

”I think it’s an expression of the progressive thinking of FIFA and football in general across the world. No doubt the idea behind this was to empower smaller nations that would have found it very difficult within the existing format of qualification for the world cup.”

Despite the fact that the qualifying slots for the CONCACAF region has not been known as yet, Forde has posited that Guyana has a realistic chance qualifying for the world premier event.

”When you consider how unrealistic the goal of getting to the world cup appeared for small nations like Guyana that doesn’t have the budget and the investment infrastructure compared to some of the stronger nations, you now see a re-balancing of the opportunities within football.”

Forde noted that this is within the alignment of the GFF Executive Committee as they are of the belief that there needs to be some balance and opportunities need to be distributed in a very equitable manner.

He also proffered the view that members needed to be empowered and everyone that is capable of participating at every level should be given that opportunity.

”So I think President Infantino has delivered on his commitment to the membership and I was glad to see the executive committee of FIFA making that decision.”

Focus on Developmental Programmes

The decision by FIFA to go this route will bring with it a greater focus on developmental programmes Forde noted, since there is a clearer sight ahead to reach for a more attainable goal.

”We all know that there is no quick fix to football for many countries that may have been placing excessive emphasis on their national programme at the detriment of their youth and coaching development programme will now refocus priority.”

Forde informed that the GFF will now be taking aim at 2026 and his duty along with the executive is to put Guyana on a solid path in this regard in order to have a real chance of vying for one of those spots.

”We need to lay the foundation we need to put in the developmental infrastructure at the youth level, coaching and infrastructure. Things that will directly impact and affect in a positive way, the quality of the players and the quality of the game here in Guyana.”

A greater emphasis to play on FIFA dates/Travel Grant to kick in mid 2017

The cost for inter regional travel has always been a major challenge which has had a direct negative impact on the GFF and other Caribbean nations being able to utalise FIFA dates for friendly internationals.

Operating with the US250,000 annual support from FIFA made travel almost impossible Forde noted but informed that that is about to change for the better with the increase of funding to the GFF and the wider world of football, going forward.

”We will be able to make full use of those FIFA dates in addition; part of the funding/grant has a US$250,000 travel grant in it. We haven’t accessed it as yet but I am sure by mid 2017 those funds will be available. So we’re going to make full use of the FIFA dates.”

The GFF calendar of events which would be circulated to the Member Associations and Affiliates sometime next week would reflect the GFF utalising FIFA dates, Forde stated.

”Of course we haven’t identified the teams but we are scheduled to play on all the FIFA dates for 2017.”

Government and Corporate support

The GFF boss is adamant that the ‘Golden Jaguars’ and ‘Lady Jags’ brands are bigger than the GFF which makes the support and partnership of Government and the Private Sector even more vital.

”We are encouraged by the posture of the government towards the development of sport. The Minister of Education and the Director of Sport have been very visible doing a lot of good work and we are very confident that they will come on board and support the Guyana Football programme, going forward.”

Whilst sharing his unhappiness at the level of the Private Sector presence within the sport, Forde said he understands where they {Private Sector} are coming from.

”I think corporate Guyana wants to see greater stability within football. Corporate Guyana wants to see themselves aligning with an institution that is credible, an institution that doesn’t threaten their brand. We’ve undertaken as an executive committee to deliver in those goals but it’s not a situation that is entirely under our control.”

The CONCACAF Governance Committee member noted that football throughout the world has its ups and downs as well as its politics and sadly, these things seem to play out in the press.

”We appear to have an obsession with taking all of our differences into the media and I am sure that the media sees a commercial opportunity in carrying this information. My preference would be that we can resolve many of our challenges privately and within the family but I sense that that is not the way that fraternity has been accustomed to. Whether we break that cycle over the next couple of years is left to be seen.”

Forde has undertaken the challenge as President, to break this cycle.

”It is important that we find ways where we can sit down as matured professional individuals and put into perspective and into context the damage that we inflict upon the sport whenever these things get into the press. So, I will do my part but I need the other members also to commit similarly.”