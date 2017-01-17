West Berbice accused killers for High Court trial

Three West Berbice men accused of the murder of a Bush Lot couple in their home in January 2016, have been committed to stand trial at the Berbice High Court.

On Saturday January 9, 2016 the Bush Lot community was plunged into a state of shock as word quickly got around about the brutal murder of octogenarian Doodnauth Arthur Rajkumar and his 49-year-old partner Dianne Chamanlall, also known as Devi, of School Dam, Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice.

Ranks from Fort Wellington Police Station responded promptly and were able to apprehend one of the accused literally‘red handed’. He was in the process of washing the blood stains from his person, while his clothing was soaked to be washed.

A second accused was arrested shortly afterwards while the third was captured a few days later after he was traced to a mud flat at Rosignol, West Coast Berbice.

Having examined the statements presented during the preliminary inquiry, the court ruled that there is sufficient evidence for a case against the three accused, and for them to be committed to stand trial at the High Court. The court ruled that the statements obtained from the accused were free and voluntary, and they were admitted as evidence.

In his statement, the number one accused Rooplall Ibrahim, also called Vijai,24, of Bath, West Coast Berbice, stated that he had ‘done crime’ prior to the Bush Lot murder. He said that during the afternoon of January 8, 2016, he got a call from one of the co- accused about ‘a work’ he had for them to do.

The accused also related how they assembled at the Bush Lot ball field where they discussed their plans for the robbery. Then at around 22:00hrs one man called “TIME!” which was the signal or command for them to move to their objective.

The accused also detailed how they gained entry to the premises, and what transpired up to the point the police arrived causing them to flee the scene. The two other accused are Gokool Madanpaul, also called Clown,18, and of Bath, West Coast Berbice; and 19-year-old Nezamadeen Rafik, also known as Shazim, of Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice.

Arthur died of his wounds at the scene, in his home, while Dianne succumbed shortly after arrival at the Fort Wellington Hospital.