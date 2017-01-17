UWI t20 Final …Singh’s 5th consecutive fifty fails to save DCC

Red Force’s Lewis (90), Primus (43 & 4-39) star for Cane Farm

By Sean Devers

A full strength Cane Farm, led by a pulsating 90 from Evin Lewis and 4-39 from Roshan

Primus handed DCC their first defeat in Sunday night’s final of the fourth edition of the 2017 UWI-UNICOM t20 Tournament at the Sir Frank Worrell ground at UWI St Augustine, Trinidad to take the (tt) $40,000 winner’s prize. DCC had to settle for the runners-up prize of (tt) $20,000.

Trinidad & Tobago’s Red Force Franchise players Lewis, who smashed 90 from 35 balls with six fours and 10 sixes, Bajan, Primus, who clobbered three sixes and four fours in 43 from just 18 balls and West Indies opener Lendl Simmons who made 26 from 27 balls, spearheaded Cane Farm to 217-7 in 20 overs.

Sherfane Rutherford returned from T&T to play in the two GCB practice matches but did not bowl and was run out without facing a ball. The talented teenager flew back to the twin Island Republic and had 3-32, while Kellon Carmichael took 1-10 from four frugal overs which included a maiden to Simmons.

Man-of-the-Match 21-year Primus, who played the first of his five First-Class matches for T&Ts Red Force last month against Guyana Jaguars at Providence, returned with the ball to grab 4-39 and got support from West Indies pacer Ravi Rampaul (2-19) and West Indies ODI leg-spinner Imran Khan (2-34) as DCC were bowled out in 17.1 overs for 150.

The 29-year-old out of favour Guyana batsman Gajanand Singh again batted brilliantly as he blasted a fifth consecutive half-century, a blistering 64 from 39 balls before he was finally dismissed with five overs remaining in the exciting tournament.

After Singh, who played the last of his 10 First-Class matches in 2011, departed in the 15th over with DCC on 140-6, the Queenstown side lost their last five wickets for 10 runs and when Rampaul removed Carmichael who was last out for a fighting 34 from 21 balls it sparked unadulterated celebrations from the large and raucous crowd.

Singh, with scores of 64, 88, 56, 56, 64 in the tournament, including four not outs, the left-handed Berbician began like a run-away train on the lightening fast ground.

With his team needing to score at 10.85 to win, he soon reached another pugnacious half-century but wickets were falling around him and the required run rate mounting all the time.

Singh found a useful partner in Keemo Paul who blasted an explosive 25 from just 11 balls in a 56-run stand with Singh to provide the Guyanese with hopes of a come from behind win.

But once Paul and Singh were dismissed the task was too much for guest player Carmichael who succumbed off the first ball of the 18th as Rampaul ended the contest in emphatic fashion.

The Guyanese copped three Awards with Singh being adjudged Man-of-the-Series for most runs (327), the best young player Award went to West Indies U-19 Vice-Captain Keemo Paul who took six wickets wkts for 66 runs at an average of 34, while the award for the biggest six in the semi-finals went to Darwin Christian.