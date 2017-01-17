Trophy Stall, Banks DIH already on board with Guyana Cup Rematch

Within days of the announcement that the Guyana Cup Rematch horserace meet is back on the roster a number of organisations and owners have been making full use of the opportunity to get on board quickly.

Two such heavyweights The Trophy Stall and Beverage giants Banks DIH Limited have agreed to play major parts in the upcoming mega event.

The event which is organised by the Jumbo Jet Business Conglomerate is slated for Sunday February 26th at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice.

Even with the event being over a month away and the programme not yet finalized, the organisations have decided that they will renew their commitment to the event early.

The feature race will be for animals classified B and lower for a whopping $1.2M and trophy over 1800M.

Horses such as CP Got Even, Score’s Even, Just Call Me Boss, Princess She is not, Spit Fire, Jack in My Style, Golden Blue Ecko, King’s Knight, Honey Flow, Lady Budapest and Light Up Canada, Jack in My Style, Brave Sky among others have already begun preparations for the meet.

Among races expected to be on the programme are events for the for F and lower animals, those classified 3 years old West Indies bred and three year old Guyana bred; H and lower and J, K and L horses.

Lucrative prizes will be given to the winners and outstanding performers. Prizes will also be given to the top Jockey, runner up, top stable and champion trainer compliments of the Trophy Stall and the organisers.

There will be no two years old event since those animals will be ready until the middle of the year.

According to the organisers the complete programme is expected to be released before the end of the week.

Organiser Nazrudeeen Mohammed stated that the event is going to set the stage for what is to follow in the horseracing industry for the year.

For further information persons can contact Fazal Habibulla on 657-7010 or 232-0232, Donald Lawrie on telephone Nos 225-4530 Compton Sancho 602-1567 or coordinator Nasrudeen (Jumbo Jet) Mohamed jr. (Samuel Whyte)