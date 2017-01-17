Significant Customs fees hike effective February 1

Latest update January 17th, 2017 12:40 AM
Effective February 1, 2017, agents and brokers will be required to pay new administrative and miscellaneous fees when conducting business with the Customs and Trade Operations (CTO). According to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), these changes will be implemented in accordance with the recent amendments made to the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.
The increases, Government has said, is to bring the country’s revenue-collection agencies within acceptable standards, since some of the fees charged before were considered laughable.
The new fees are listed as follows:
