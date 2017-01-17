Latest update January 17th, 2017 12:40 AM

Rutherford replaces Crawford as new DCUSA president

Areligh Rutherford replaced Shannon Crawford as president of the Demerara

Some of the newly elected members of the DCUSA executive. Sitting from left are Eddie Nicholls, Arleigh Rutherford and Nolan Hawke. Standing from left Joseph Jeffery, Javed Persaud and returning officer Matthew Kissoon.

Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association when the body held its annual general meeting and elections on Sunday at Union Building, Woolford Avenue.
Nigel Duguid and Moses Ramnarine were both nominated to fill the post of Vice President, but the position was left vacant since they were both absent. According to the DCUSA constitution, nominees that are absent must indicate to the association in writing their willingness to serve on the executive.
The post will now be filled by the executive at their first meeting. Nolan Hawke was retained as the Secretary, while Eddie Nicholls was re elected as the Treasurer. Zaheer Mohamed was nominated as the Public Relations Officer, but he declined the post. The new PRO will now be decided at the first executive meeting since the constitution do not provides for on the floor nomination. Joseph Jeffery and Trevor Whitney are the committee members elected so far while the executive will elect the other two committee members at their first meeting since those nominated were absent.
Speaking after the elections, President Rutherford thanked the members for their confidence and urged his fellow executive to work collectively for the growth of umpiring. Mathew Kissoon performed the duties of the returning officer.

