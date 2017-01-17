People got to come out and face de music

Tantalise is a bad thing. Idle Odle sit down in ee corner and ee didn’t trouble nobody. He never even use to answer he phone. When people call him he would tell dem to call back because he don’t want to wrong talk.

But it look like if trouble always following him. He go pun a plane and de next thing dem boys know is that somebody tell dem that Idle Odle calling a press conference. Of course, when dem boys go to de conference dem didn’t see Idle Odle. Instead dem see Slidey Jamesey.

De problem come when a reporter write how Idle Odle call a press conference and didn’t tun up. De man couldn’t tek it. He complain. Then he write a letter and fuh sure, he don’t like de name Idle Odle. He seh suh in he letter.

Now dem boys want him to know that he got to call a press conference. Even Soulja Bai hold one. Idle Odle ain’t hold none.

Even de Chat-3 holding press conference and he got nuff thing to hide from. He is de one who know that people want to ask him nuff question but he still facing de press. Imagine he talk about special prosecutors and claim how that was a bad thing when he himself was a special prosecutor.

He talk about how much money Soulja Bai put aside fuh de special prosecutors. Chat-3 could have apply fuh de wuk because de government advertise for it. And he got experience because he did get nuff money to be one couple years ago. In fact, two more case at that price and all de money dem vote fuh special prosecutors woulda done.

When dem boys ask de Chat-3 how much he get he tell dem it ain’t relevant. And he hold press conference.

Rohee got to hold one too. Dem boys seh that dem waiting fuh he talk how Bharrat rig de party elections.

Talk half and watch dem either crawl out de woodwork or dem crawl further in.