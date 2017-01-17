NYSCL champs Regal presents autograph bat to DOS Jones

Latest update January 17th, 2017 12:40 AM
New York Softball Cricket League champs Regal All Stars and Masters’ teams of Georgetown yesterday presented an autograph bat to Director of Sport Christopher Jones at the National Sports Commission
office, Homestretch Avenue.
Regal became the first Guyanese club to win an unprecedented double overseas when their Allstars team defeated New York Allstars to win the Independence Cup and their Masters’ side beat Floodlight to claim the legends title in March 2016 at Roy Wilkins Park in New York.
The presentation was a gesture of expressing gratitude to Jones who assisted the teams on their journey.
Speaking at the simple ceremony organising secretary of the GSCL Inc Samuel Kingston thanked Jones for his support and said they will be looking for a repeat in the Florida Cup next month.
Jones congratulated the players and said that he is happy Regal was successful, stating that their victory was special since it was Guyana’s 50th Independence Anniversary.
He explained that the players have done the country proud and urged them to keep the Golden Arrow Head flying in the upcoming Florida Cup, adding that the NSC will continue to lend support.
