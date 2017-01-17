Heavy flooding threatens Shell Beach

Latest update January 17th, 2017 12:40 AM

Heavy spring tides and strong winds have caused widespread flooding in Shell

The situation with some residents at Shell Beach, Region One.

Beach, a Region One community.
According to Aubrey James, Warden of the protected area, the flooding which started Friday, was one of worst in years for the area.
Shell Beach, located on the Atlantic coast of Guyana in the Barima-Waini region, near the Venezuelan border, is a popular nesting site for four of the eight sea turtle species and was named as a protected area. Shell Beach extends for approximately 145 km.
However, it appears that times are changing and several families who lived in the area, forced in recent years to move elsewhere.
According to James, about nine of 40 families had remained in the beach area, helping with conservation work, among other things.
“This flooding is one of the worst in years. Families are seriously thinking about moving to safer grounds.”
Fortunately, the nesting season is not due to start for several weeks. The turtles are not under threat.
“The water has started to recede but the damage has been done,” the warden said.
The situation is a nervous one for Annette Arjoon-Martins, who works closely with the conservation efforts and Shell Beach.
“We are monitoring the situation and working closely with the regional authorities to assess the damage,” the official said yesterday.
Turtles used to be slaughtered for their meat and eggs but are now part of a non-governmental conservation programme called the Guyana Marine Turtle Conservation Society (GMTCS), founded by Dr. Peter Pritchard and Romeo De Freitas.

