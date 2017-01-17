Fruta Conquerors U-17&19 players asked to attend sessions today

Latest update January 17th, 2017 12:40 AM
The Coaching Staff of Fruta Conquerors Under-17 and 19 teams are asking all players within the age groups to attend a training session today, at the Club Headquarters in Tucville.
Coach Wayne St. Jules speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday said the aforementioned age group players are being asked to commence training today in preparations for upcoming tournaments this year.
Starting time is 17:00 hrs.
Jan 17, 2017First simulation match washed out after 20 overs By Sean Devers Head Coach Esuan Crandon is satisfied with the Guyana Jaguars’ two practice matches in preparation for the 2017 Regional Super50...
Jan 17, 2017
Jan 17, 2017
Jan 17, 2017
Jan 17, 2017
Jan 17, 2017
Jan 17, 2017
Barack Obama gave his final interview as president to 60 MINUTES. It was aired last Sunday evening. There are parts... more
Who feel that Guyana will concentrate, over the long-term, only on the LEC and will not place its sights on the LLB... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Tomas Regalado, the Mayor of Miami – long a hot bed for Cuban exiles – has described as a... more