Fruta Conquerors U-17&19 players asked to attend sessions today

The Coaching Staff of Fruta Conquerors Under-17 and 19 teams are asking all players within the age groups to attend a training session today, at the Club Headquarters in Tucville.

Coach Wayne St. Jules speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday said the aforementioned age group players are being asked to commence training today in preparations for upcoming tournaments this year.

Starting time is 17:00 hrs.