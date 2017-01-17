Essequibo residents to benefit from free eye screening, spectacles

Latest update January 17th, 2017 12:40 AM
The Canadian Vision Care Medical Team will be conducting medical outreaches at the Anna Regina Mandir recreation hall, Essequibo, from January 29 to February 5, next.
During the outreach the team is slated to perform eye examinations and dispense various prescription spectacles to the general public.
According to a statement issued by the Public Health Ministry, persons will be able to have their eyes tested and screened for various eye diseases. Spectacles will be distributed free of cost and persons requiring surgery will be referred to the Suddie Regional Hospital for further examination and analysis by an Ophthalmologist.
This team, headed by Dr. David White and Mr. Robert Sentner, consists of optometrists, opticians and assistants and visits Guyana annually to conduct Medical Outreaches at various locations in the hinterland regions.
The clinic is expected to target some 1,000 residents especially those who are unable to afford eye care services. This year’s outreach is being done in collaboration with the local Lion’s Club who are expected to provide administrative and logistical support to the team during this visit.
Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence, lauded the team’s initiative in wanting to contribute to Guyana’s vision care.
Canadian Vision Care was formed in 1981 as a federally chartered non-profit organization that provides primary eye care and surgical care to hundreds of thousands of the less fortunate in Third World countries around the world.
