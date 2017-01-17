Do not be deluded!

Who feel that Guyana will concentrate, over the long-term, only on the LEC and will not place its sights on the LLB are deluding themselves. The investment that is being made is a long-term investment. The LEC programme is just the means to get a foot into the Guyanese market. The ultimate goal will be a full-scale law programme.

Those who are deluding themselves into believing that UG’s LLB will survive the establishment of this law school, are yet to answer the question of why it had to take a private entity to offer the LEC or its equivalent in Guyana.

The intellectual bankruptcy of the University of Guyana over the past fifty years has made this possible. Instead of UG trying to launch its own programme, it was beaten to the punch by a private entity. UG did not have the vision to do what the private grouping is doing. UG will pay a high price for its lack of vision.

We are witnessing the beginning of the privatization of programmes offered by the University of Guyana. Competition will force the demise of the University of Guyana whose overheads will not allow it to compete with smaller more flexible schools.

It is like the old cinemas we used to have long ago trying to compete today with the small cinemas which we now have in Guyana. UG’s LLB will eventually be co-opted into the law school. Mark my prediction!

Some students from the University of Guyana recently lost their belongings in a fire which razed what has been described as an apartment complex in the Cummings Lodge Area. This was the second fire in recent weeks in that area. The students were lodgers or tenants in the building which went up in flames.

It is a sad situation. One has to sympathize with the students over their losses. They are hurting and are looking for help. UG cannot help them.

UG needs help itself. But a strange development is taking place. The students are demanding compensation from the owner of the building. This is the first time that anyone can recall hearing about a tenant who has suffered a loss demanding compensation from the owner on the basis that they believe he or she has an insurance policy in force on the building.

It is hard to imagine how a landlord or landlady could have an ‘insurable interest’ in the personal contents of his tenants. Without that ‘insurable interest’, the owner cannot take out a policy that covers the belongings of the tenants.

It is hard to imagine a tenant claiming losses of their personal belongings on an insurance policy of the building. It is the responsibility of the tenants to insure their personal belongings against the risk of fire. How can they be demanding compensation from a policy which covers the building?

Or are they implying that the owner has an obligation to insure the contents of his tenants? If this is the argument, then insurance law is being rewritten in Guyana.

If you are renting a property from someone it is your responsibility to take out insurance on your belongings or your stock. A landlord cannot assume an insurable interest over your belongings. But in Guyana we are having persons asking for compensation for their losses since they believe that the property is insured.

Even if it is insured, what is insured is likely to be the interests of the landlord and not the belongings of the tenants. And you do not need a law degree to understand that fact, LLB or otherwise.