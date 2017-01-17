Latest update January 17th, 2017 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CONCACAF and FEMEXFUT Boost Football Development with Educational Programme

Jan 17, 2017 Sports 0

Miami, FL – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol Asociación (FEMEXFUT) announced yesterday a joint effort to continue improving the standard of football within the region through a Programme of Refereeing Excellence and Coaching Education.
The programme conducted in the new facilities of FEMEXFUT in Toluca, Mexico, provides an innovative platform to train Technical Development Directors from 35 Member Associations as well as top national-level referees in a professional environment.
”The Programme of Excellence for Referees and Coaching Education is an important step in investing in football, a pillar of our ONE CONCACAF Vision. The Confederation and FEMEXFUT are working together to implement the initiative, which represents a key deliverable to accomplish our mission to develop the game,” said CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani. “For the first time, CONCACAF and FEMEXFUT have established a programme that presents unique educational tools to increase and improve the sport quality within the region.”
Coaches and referees will have customized access to FEMEXFUT’s educational resources, including special sessions on technical, physical, psychological, and nutritional aspects.
”The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol is very proud to announce this joint initiative with CONCACAF. This programme represents a fundamental step forward for football development,” said the President of the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol, Decio de María. “The Programme of Refereeing Excellence and Coaching Education will offer valuable elements that will enable us to continue evolving in order to meet the demands of today’s world of football.”
Coaching Education
The Coaching Education course, which also offers modules on how to develop youth and lower divisions, kicked off yesterday, January 16 and will run through Friday, January 20, 2017.
Furthermore, UEFA’s Head of Football Education Services, Frank Ludolph, will speak about the importance of grassroots development and best practices to raise the level in this area.
Refereeing
Top national-level referees will be trained, over an eight-week period, by professional referees from Mexico as well as FIFA Instructors. Participants will be assigned selected games to officiate in one of the lower divisions of FEMEXFUT, commensurate with their level of refereeing.
This programme consists of two four-week sessions: the Introductory Course, which begins on Monday, January 30 to Monday, February 27; and a Certification Course that will begin on Monday, September 4 to Monday, October 2, 2017.
Through a thorough application process that resulted in over 30 candidates, CONCACAF selected 14 referees that will participate in the program. (CONCACAF)

More in this category

Sports

Coach Crandon satisfied with practice games

Coach Crandon satisfied with practice games

Jan 17, 2017

First simulation match washed out after 20 overs By Sean Devers Head Coach Esuan Crandon is satisfied with the Guyana Jaguars’ two practice matches in preparation for the 2017 Regional Super50...
Read More
GCB gets $1.5M towards development of National Secondary School Cricket League

GCB gets $1.5M towards development of National...

Jan 17, 2017

Trophy Stall, Banks DIH already on board with Guyana Cup Rematch

Trophy Stall, Banks DIH already on board with...

Jan 17, 2017

CONCACAF and FEMEXFUT Boost Football Development with Educational Programme

CONCACAF and FEMEXFUT Boost Football Development...

Jan 17, 2017

Rutherford replaces Crawford as new DCUSA president

Rutherford replaces Crawford as new DCUSA...

Jan 17, 2017

NYSCL champs Regal presents autograph bat to DOS Jones

NYSCL champs Regal presents autograph bat to DOS...

Jan 17, 2017

World Cup expansion is an expression of Progressive Thinking – Forde

World Cup expansion is an expression of...

Jan 17, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Do not be deluded!

    Who feel that Guyana will concentrate, over the long-term, only on the LEC and will not place its sights on the LLB... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch