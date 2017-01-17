CONCACAF and FEMEXFUT Boost Football Development with Educational Programme

Miami, FL – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol Asociación (FEMEXFUT) announced yesterday a joint effort to continue improving the standard of football within the region through a Programme of Refereeing Excellence and Coaching Education.

The programme conducted in the new facilities of FEMEXFUT in Toluca, Mexico, provides an innovative platform to train Technical Development Directors from 35 Member Associations as well as top national-level referees in a professional environment.

”The Programme of Excellence for Referees and Coaching Education is an important step in investing in football, a pillar of our ONE CONCACAF Vision. The Confederation and FEMEXFUT are working together to implement the initiative, which represents a key deliverable to accomplish our mission to develop the game,” said CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani. “For the first time, CONCACAF and FEMEXFUT have established a programme that presents unique educational tools to increase and improve the sport quality within the region.”

Coaches and referees will have customized access to FEMEXFUT’s educational resources, including special sessions on technical, physical, psychological, and nutritional aspects.

”The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol is very proud to announce this joint initiative with CONCACAF. This programme represents a fundamental step forward for football development,” said the President of the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol, Decio de María. “The Programme of Refereeing Excellence and Coaching Education will offer valuable elements that will enable us to continue evolving in order to meet the demands of today’s world of football.”

Coaching Education

The Coaching Education course, which also offers modules on how to develop youth and lower divisions, kicked off yesterday, January 16 and will run through Friday, January 20, 2017.

Furthermore, UEFA’s Head of Football Education Services, Frank Ludolph, will speak about the importance of grassroots development and best practices to raise the level in this area.

Refereeing

Top national-level referees will be trained, over an eight-week period, by professional referees from Mexico as well as FIFA Instructors. Participants will be assigned selected games to officiate in one of the lower divisions of FEMEXFUT, commensurate with their level of refereeing.

This programme consists of two four-week sessions: the Introductory Course, which begins on Monday, January 30 to Monday, February 27; and a Certification Course that will begin on Monday, September 4 to Monday, October 2, 2017.

Through a thorough application process that resulted in over 30 candidates, CONCACAF selected 14 referees that will participate in the program. (CONCACAF)