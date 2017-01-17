Coach Crandon satisfied with practice games

First simulation match washed out after 20 overs

By Sean Devers

Head Coach Esuan Crandon is satisfied with the Guyana Jaguars’ two practice matches in preparation for the 2017 Regional Super50 cricket tournament from January 24 to February 18 in Barbados and Antigua.

Crandon, former Guyana pacer, said that the Providence track was good for batting with some help for the bowlers who put in the effort, adding that most of the batsmen looked in form.

The track used for the two practice matches and yesterday’s simulation game was one of the two untouched pitches. The four middle pitches have been relayed and are expected to be ready for Guyana’s eighth round match in the PCL four-day competition in late March when they face the Leewards.

“I expect the pitches in Barbados to have a bit more pace and bounce than those here but we have a strong batting line-up and I am confident that we can do well and qualify for the Semi-final in Antigua,” Crandon said.

In 2005 at Bourda, Guyana beat Barbados in near darkness to take the last of their six Regional 50-over titles and while they have reached the semi-finals on seven occasions since then they are yet to claim Championship honours.

The Jaguars, led by West Indies batsman Leon Johnson, play in the Barbados zone ‘B’ along with last year’s runners-up Barbados Pride, Jamaica Scorpions, Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners and the ICC Americas.

All of the Jaguars games will be day games, while if they qualify for the semi-finals, it is set for the Coolidge Cricket Ground (old Stanford ground) under lights. The Semis and Final will be televised live by ESPN.

Crandon explained that yesterday’s simulation game, which was washed out after 20 overs, was set for 50 overs with eight batsmen batting to get a target 250 runs. Crandon explained that the first four batsmen had to get 125 in 25 overs but once a batsman got dismissed they have to come in.

The next four batsmen needed to get 125 in the last 25 overs with the eight batsmen having to face the six bowlers during the 50 overs.

After Shemron Hetymer fell cheaply Johnson and Assad Fudadin joined forces. Fudadin, like he did in the first practice game, looked very positive and dumped left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer for two sixes in the same over and could open the batting with Hetymer in the opening game against Barbados.

The team is scheduled to depart the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Saturday morning and will spend five hours in Trinidad before leaving for Barbados.