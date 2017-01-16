Latest update January 16th, 2017 12:34 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wounded teen mom fearful, estranged lover still on the run

Jan 16, 2017 News 0

One month after 19-year-old Michelle Baker, of Lot 90, Mitchell Street, B Field South Sophia, survived a brutal attack,  allegedly at the hands of her former lover, she is living in constant fear due to the fact that he’s still on the run.
“This whole situation is very upsetting because the Police are dragging their feet in this matter,” a frustrated Baker said.
“I need justice. This man nearly killed me and every time I go to the Police station they keep telling me they will call whenever anything comes up.”
Baker mentioned that since the incident she is unable to go out and get a job to support her son, because she is afraid that her former lover will attack her again.

Jason Henry and Michelle Baker with their son Jaydon

“I don’t go out at nights, because I am very scared of this man. People keep telling me that he is still in the country. Right now I need the police to find this man and arrest him because I have a child to support and I cannot be depending on my mother because she has other children to take care of. Get him off the streets.”
Baker lamented that before the incident she had filed an assault charge against the suspect and she has been attending court at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s court.
Every time the matter is called she appears and the Magistrate gives another date because the accused never shows up.
“Look today is court and I will be there, if he doesn’t show up today the matter might get struck out.”
On December 13 last, Baker was allegedly assaulted by her former lover, Jason Henry whose last known address was B Field Sophia.
Baker stated that it was approximately 07:00 hrs that the suspect visited her residence.
However, the man reportedly accused Baker of “having time for other men.”
After he left, Baker said she went to the Vigilance Police Station to get a restraining order against her lover, but was told this could only be obtained if they were living together or if  the threats were continuous.
Baker alleged that while returning from the station the suspect attacked her and slashed her on the throat.
He then fled after a youth from the area intervened.
She was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
A restraining order was granted after Baker and her mother carried her bloodied clothes to the Vigilance Police Station.

More in this category

Sports

UWI (T&T) t20 cricket…DCC advance to tonight’s final as on fire Singh cops fourth MOM Award

UWI (T&T) t20 cricket…DCC advance to tonight’s final as...

Jan 15, 2017

By Sean Devers With DCC needing two runs to win from seven balls, the left-handed Gajanand Singh hit T&T First-Class pacer Navin Stewart for six over long off to spark ecstatic celebrations in...
Read More
Caesar pip Spencer to retain GAPF Presidency

Caesar pip Spencer to retain GAPF Presidency

Jan 15, 2017

Guyana Cup Rematch back on the roster by public demand

Guyana Cup Rematch back on the roster by public...

Jan 15, 2017

Maximum Sports host historic 126th Edition and first for 2017

Maximum Sports host historic 126th Edition and...

Jan 15, 2017

Softball cricket enjoyed another good outing in 2016

Softball cricket enjoyed another good outing in...

Jan 15, 2017

GOA’s spending reflects Guyana’s poor Olympic performances

GOA’s spending reflects Guyana’s poor Olympic...

Jan 15, 2017

Concerted efforts being made to reorganize the Guyana Horse racing Authority

Concerted efforts being made to reorganize the...

Jan 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch