Wounded teen mom fearful, estranged lover still on the run

One month after 19-year-old Michelle Baker, of Lot 90, Mitchell Street, B Field South Sophia, survived a brutal attack, allegedly at the hands of her former lover, she is living in constant fear due to the fact that he’s still on the run.

“This whole situation is very upsetting because the Police are dragging their feet in this matter,” a frustrated Baker said.

“I need justice. This man nearly killed me and every time I go to the Police station they keep telling me they will call whenever anything comes up.”

Baker mentioned that since the incident she is unable to go out and get a job to support her son, because she is afraid that her former lover will attack her again.

“I don’t go out at nights, because I am very scared of this man. People keep telling me that he is still in the country. Right now I need the police to find this man and arrest him because I have a child to support and I cannot be depending on my mother because she has other children to take care of. Get him off the streets.”

Baker lamented that before the incident she had filed an assault charge against the suspect and she has been attending court at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s court.

Every time the matter is called she appears and the Magistrate gives another date because the accused never shows up.

“Look today is court and I will be there, if he doesn’t show up today the matter might get struck out.”

On December 13 last, Baker was allegedly assaulted by her former lover, Jason Henry whose last known address was B Field Sophia.

Baker stated that it was approximately 07:00 hrs that the suspect visited her residence.

However, the man reportedly accused Baker of “having time for other men.”

After he left, Baker said she went to the Vigilance Police Station to get a restraining order against her lover, but was told this could only be obtained if they were living together or if the threats were continuous.

Baker alleged that while returning from the station the suspect attacked her and slashed her on the throat.

He then fled after a youth from the area intervened.

She was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

A restraining order was granted after Baker and her mother carried her bloodied clothes to the Vigilance Police Station.