Urgent plea for the police to stop this violent man

Dear Editor,

On a visit to my family’s home in Berbice – West Canefield Settlement Canje, on Tuesday 10th Jan, 2017, I was told by a neighbour that someone had jumped the fence into the yard, a few days ago and stole two concrete flower pots. After making some inquires, I was told a man who lives at 1st Street Cumberland – GPL Road was the culprit.

He apparently rides around the settlement with a bag and cutlass asking residents for dry coconuts but in the process looks for opportunities to steal when no one is at home. Whenever he is caught in the act and called out, he reacts in an abusive and threatening manner. The fact that he always has a cutlass with him, no one had dared so far to physically stop him.

I wanted to report the matter to the Police so he could be stopped from continuing his thieving acts, but I was advised not to, that I would only be wasting my time, because several reports had been made to the police at Reliance, Canje but nothing has been done.

I wonder what the police are waiting for, maybe when this dangerous menace to residents, chops someone to pieces or when he breaks into someone’s home and assaults someone’s wife or daughter, seeing he has already made that threat?

Can someone in authority please take care of the situation?

Madhu Singh