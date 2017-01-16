Latest update January 16th, 2017 12:32 AM

The new law school will not offer the LLB, only LEC

Dear Editor,
It is not my habit to read the Kaieteur News’ Peeping Tom column, except for in instances when the headline attracts my attention.
On most occasions when I do read the column, I am appalled at the misinformation and/or inept analysis that passes for analytical journalism. The Friday, January 13, 2017 column was no different. It carried the headline: “UG’s law programme is on wobbly legs.”
Its content sought to juxtapose the UG law programme to the proposed law school and in doing so concluded that they would be competitors. It further went on to argue that as competitors, the UG law programme would be the loser, thus resulting in its demise.
There is no need to pay any attention to the illogicality of the arguments since the column should be dismissed for its fictional premise. The University of Guyana offers the LLB law degree. The School is not being established to offer the LLB.
It is being established to offer, mainly, the LEC (Legal Education Certificate), which is required of the holders of the LLB before they can be admitted to practice, at the Bar.
The LEC complements the LLB, which is a necessary precursor to the LEC.
The School therefore will not be in competition with the UG law programme. In fact, its viability will be largely dependent on the output of the UG law programme. The two will be two peas from the same pod.
The column is therefore erroneous from the factual perspective as well as from the analytical perspective, since its very information base is erroneous. Garbage in, garbage out. Once again I have to caution the public, don’t be misled by the Peeper.
Peeping by its very nature does not allow for a full and reliable view of the intended object. The Peeper seems to naturally fit that characterization. His pen name, Peeping Tom, is sufficient notice of what is to be expected.
Vincent Alexander

