Team reps attend Open Draw for Limacol Football Tournament

Cognisant of the need to be transparent, Organisers of the 2nd Annual Limacol Football Competition Petra Organisation held an open draw for participating clubs on Saturday, at the Bransville Hotel in Prashad Nagar.

Co-Director of the Organisation Troy Mendonca in brief remarks stated the reason for the occasion, disclosing that the entity felt it was necessary to take that route since it represented a level of fairness and at the same time eliminate any suspicion about the placement of teams in the various groups.

The process utilised marked balls representing the respective teams and the draw started following the placement of defending champion Milerock, Western Tigers, Santos and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in Group-A, Group-B, Group-C and Group-D respectively due to their ranking as number one seeds.

The second seeded clubs were Winners Connection, Uitvlugt, Riddim Squad and Pouderoyen.

In the first round of selection, Winners Connection was placed in Group-A, while Uitvlugt and Pouderoyen were drawn in Group-B and Group-C respectively. Riddim Squad was placed in group-D as the final selection of second seeded teams.

The second round of the drawing contained third seeded clubs including Grove Hi-Tech, Camptown, Eagles and Den Amstel.

The first selection for Group-A was Grove Hi-Tech, while Eagles and Den Amstel were drawn in Group-B and Group-C respectively. Camptown was placed in Group-D.

In the final round of selection that featured fourth seeded teams, New Amsterdam (NA) United, Ann’s Grove, Mahaica Determinators and Northern Rangers, the latter was placed in Group-A.

This was followed by NA United being drafted into Group-B, while Ann’s Grove ended up in Group-C with Mahaica Determinators, being placed in group-D.

At the completion of the exercise, Group-A consisted of Milerock, Winners Connection, Grove Hi-Tech and Northern Rangers, while Group-B contains Western Tigers, Uitvlugt, Eagles and NA United.

Group-C is made up of Santos, Pouderoyen, Den Amstel and Ann’s Grove, while Group-D teams are GPF, Riddim Squad, Camptown and Mahaica Determinators.

The competition gets cracking on January 23rd with a double header slated to be played, at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.

The fixtures are as follows: GPF go up against Mahaica Determinators, while Riddim Squad square off against Camptown.

Four days later, the competition resumes with Western Tigers opposing NA United in a group-B affair and Santos tackling Ann’s Grove in a group-C encounter.

The following day the action goes to the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden with Milerock hosting Northern Rangers and Winners Connection performing similar duties in their clash with Grove Hi-Tech in Group-A.

The final fixtures of Round One scheduled for January 29th will see Uitvlugt against Eagles United in Group-B and Pouderoyen against Den Amstel in Group-C.

Meanwhile, the winner of each group will receive $100,000, while the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed finishers will be given $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 each.

The winner of the competition will take home $500,000 and a trophy, while the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed teams will collect $250,000, $125,000 and $75,000 respectively and trophies.