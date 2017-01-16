‘Scare Dem’, ‘Wild Buck’ and ‘Big Head’ on multiple burglary charges

Three alleged burglars with unusual aliases have been remanded on a number of charges, related to offences committed in Berbice.

The accused are Ravendra Samaroo, called ‘Scare Dem’, ‘Ryan’ and ‘Ravi; Paul Wilson called ‘Big Head’, and Junior Wilson called ‘Lil Buck’ or ‘Wild Buck’.

It is alleged that Samaroo, 25, a labourer of Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, broke and entered the dwelling place of Collis Pydana and removed a number of items to the value of $626,000. This happened on January 9 at Smythfield, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

In another matter, Samaroo along with Paul Wilson, 23, and Junior Wilson, 25, both of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam are accused of breaking and entering the dwelling house of Abdul Edoo called “Fizal” of Angoy’s Avenue and removing items to the value of over $1.1M.

The occupants secured their premises between Friday 30 and Monday 2 of January, and went out. On returning they saw the house broken into and ransacked.

The matter was reported and acting upon information, police visited an Angoy’s Avenue residence.

A number of items, including two solar panels, a speaker box, cell phones, tablets, flat screen televisions, hard drives and DVD recorders were recovered.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer in the Albion Magistrate Court. They were remanded until February 16th, after Prosecutor Inspector Orin Joseph objected to bail.

Samaroo is well known to the authorities, since he and two others had escaped from the New Amsterdam Prison while being on remand.

At the time, he was on remand for an alleged armed robbery committed on Triple S Taxi Service in New Amsterdam.

Samaroo was hospitalized during 2013 after he swallowed a Razor Blade while incarcerated.

The accused and his brothers were also in custody on a joint charged of robbery under arms.

Wilson was recently arrested on a previous break and enter charge.

The police had also unearthed 12 pounds of marijuana during a raid that resulted in Wilson’s arrest.