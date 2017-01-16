Ramjattan says Opposition free to bring amendment to 2.00 a.m. curfew

– maintains it’s necessary for a nation that drinks excessively

“If the political opposition believes that the 2.00 a.m. curfew is so unholy, unreasonable and “un-Guyanese” then it is free to bring an amendment to the law in the National Assembly so that it could be relaxed.”

In the meantime, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan says that he will continue to uphold the law, which stipulates that all drinking spots and bars must close at 2.00 a.m.

He made this comment during the first bi-weekly press conference of the Alliance For Change (AFC).

Asked if there was a review of any sort regarding the curfew, Ramjattan refuted this notion, while reiterating that he will continue to uphold what the law orders.

While those who are opposed to it, such as the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) are free to challenge in the National Assembly, Ramjattan said that his personal view is that the curfew is necessary, is in keeping with the laws, in accordance with international practice and is what is required of a state “that drinks excessively”.

The Public Security Minister also made the point that he is not as “inflexible” as some might perceive him to be on the issue. He was quick to remind the media that there has been a relaxation of the curfew for national events, such as Mashramani and Old Year’s Night.

At the end of the day, Ramjattan stressed that he is one who believes that the rule of law is important and must prevail regardless of what the multitude may demand.

In the meantime, the political opposition said that it has not addressed its mind to the issue of amending the law as yet. Particularly, former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall said it is something he is sure that the PPP will consider.

“The PPP is committed to the growth of the business community and to people enjoying as much freedom as the law permits. And we will not create obstacles that will hamper the business community or that would tether people’s freedoms. Throughout the Caribbean you have bars that will be open all hours and even in the USA…”

The Opposition Member emphasized that he firmly believes in the freedom of Guyanese to enjoy themselves in any aspect of the entertainment area and he does believe that that freedom should not be unduly restricted.

Nandlall also rejected Ramjattan’s comments that Guyana is a nation which drinks excessively.

“I am not sure on what basis Ramjattan has come to that conclusion that our society drinks excessively… Maybe he drinks more than most ministers in the world, but that is not a barometer by which he should judge everyone.”