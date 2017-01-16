Kwabanna to get doctor’s quarters, language revival programme

– Village Toshao

The small Amerindian village of Kwabanna Moruca is to benefit from the construction of a doctor’s quarters and the rehabilitation of the teacher’s quarters.

This is according to the village Toshao, Paul Pierre, who was re-elected by the village in July, 2015.

Pierre said that the village, located in Region One, and with a population of approximately 900, is also to benefit from an outboard motor engine to aid in transporting the children to school.

Also the community is to benefit from a language revival programme. As the community is predominantly a Carib community, this language will be taught more comprehensively. According to Pierre, these interjections are on the national budget level.

The Toshao said that a furniture centre – which provides employment for residents – was constructed in the community and supplies the area, including schools, with modernized, locally made furniture utilising indigenous material.

However, Pierre indicated that they are still looking to get a larger market for the furniture.

The village also has a community sawmill which similarly provides employment for the village.

Kwabanna has one health centre, which employs a midwife, a nurse and two health workers.

The community also has one primary school and one nursery school, a guest house and a large benab that was built last year by the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs to facilitate public meetings such as the village’s popular heritage celebrations in September. The guest house is also due to have repair works done this year.

The main economic activity in the community is logging. Fully dressed lumber is transported to Georgetown for sale.

According to the village’s Toshao the main problem faced by the residents is the terrible state of the roads that connect the community to Moruca.

However, the village has an abundance of birds and animals and beautiful waterfalls.