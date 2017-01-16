Latest update January 16th, 2017 12:34 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kwabanna to get doctor’s quarters, language revival programme

Jan 16, 2017 News 0

– Village Toshao

The small Amerindian village of Kwabanna Moruca is to benefit from the construction of a doctor’s quarters and the rehabilitation of the teacher’s quarters.
This is according to the village Toshao, Paul Pierre, who was re-elected by the village in July, 2015.
Pierre said that the village, located in Region One, and with a population of approximately 900, is also to benefit from an outboard motor engine to aid in transporting the children to school.
Also the community is to benefit from a language revival programme. As the community is predominantly a Carib community, this language will be taught more comprehensively.  According to Pierre, these interjections are on the national budget level.
The Toshao said that a furniture centre – which provides employment for residents – was constructed in the community and supplies the area, including schools, with modernized, locally made furniture utilising indigenous material.

Toshao for Kwabanna Village, Paul Pierre

However, Pierre indicated that they are still looking to get a larger market for the furniture.
The village also has a community sawmill which similarly provides employment for the village.
Kwabanna has one health centre, which employs a midwife, a nurse and two health workers.
The community also has one primary school and one nursery school, a guest house and a large benab that was built last year by the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs to facilitate public meetings such as the village’s popular heritage celebrations in September. The guest house is also due to have repair works done this year.
The main economic activity in the community is logging. Fully dressed lumber is transported to Georgetown for sale.
According to the village’s Toshao the main problem faced by the residents is the terrible state of the roads that connect the community to Moruca.
However, the village has an abundance of  birds and animals and beautiful waterfalls.

More in this category

Sports

UWI (T&T) t20 cricket…DCC advance to tonight’s final as on fire Singh cops fourth MOM Award

UWI (T&T) t20 cricket…DCC advance to tonight’s final as...

Jan 15, 2017

By Sean Devers With DCC needing two runs to win from seven balls, the left-handed Gajanand Singh hit T&T First-Class pacer Navin Stewart for six over long off to spark ecstatic celebrations in...
Read More
Caesar pip Spencer to retain GAPF Presidency

Caesar pip Spencer to retain GAPF Presidency

Jan 15, 2017

Guyana Cup Rematch back on the roster by public demand

Guyana Cup Rematch back on the roster by public...

Jan 15, 2017

Maximum Sports host historic 126th Edition and first for 2017

Maximum Sports host historic 126th Edition and...

Jan 15, 2017

Softball cricket enjoyed another good outing in 2016

Softball cricket enjoyed another good outing in...

Jan 15, 2017

GOA’s spending reflects Guyana’s poor Olympic performances

GOA’s spending reflects Guyana’s poor Olympic...

Jan 15, 2017

Concerted efforts being made to reorganize the Guyana Horse racing Authority

Concerted efforts being made to reorganize the...

Jan 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch