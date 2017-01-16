Kitty Market yet to be completed and reopened

At the final statutory meeting held by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) last year December, the Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green said that, while the Council would have achieved a number of their goals, they still have not been able to complete one major goal, which is the re-opening of the Kitty Market.

Deputy Mayor Sherod Duncan recently told Kaieteur News that he is unsure of the new reopening date for the market. Duncan said that up until December last, only 30 percent of rehabilitation work was completed. This was also the same stage at which the market was in April 2016.

Duncan said that work was stymied by the inability to procure materials and because the Council owed contractors.

The Kitty Market is to feature a traditional health centre, offices for payment of rates and taxes and a space for community councillors.

The 19th century structure suffered massive deterioration over the years.

The Council embarked on a $250M restoration exercise on February 12 last year.