It is not too late for PPP supporters to see the real Jagdeo

Dear Editor,

This being my first letter of the year, I’d like to wish you and your staff a blessed and productive 2017. That aside, allow me to share my thoughts on Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo’s power craze.

With the third term trial soon to commence I thought it best to share my perspective on the matter, with hope of enlightening the PPP members and supporters of the beast they have created and continue to feed. Mind you I believe many government officials and supporters have been feeding his ego as well.

Jagdeo wants a third term because of his obsession with power and addiction to squandering. Don’t believe me? Then tell me if prior to the oil find Jagdeo was so concerned about saving the PPP?

More so think of the endless possibilities it provides for him to further allow his business buddies to tap into the sector and create entities/industries allowing for a specific set of people to control and dominate the various sectors in this country making it difficult for others.

I mean look at Bobby Ramroop, I need not mention the amount of businesses he owns or shares with Jagdeo and don’t forget who made BK what it is today.

I believe many of the current PPP members don’t even fully understand the nature of the man Bharrat Jagdeo. Don’t believe me?

Ask Ms. Westford who has a current predicament or Ramsammy who made him signed for the spy kit? Or ask former President Ramotar what happened behind closed doors during his obnoxious stint as President.

Jagdeo somehow makes them believe his actions are for the greater good, like him becoming party GS, Leader, and Leader of the Opposition are supposed to save the party.

The Jagdeo that we see and hear now in 2017 claims to be positioning himself to save his party and to ensure that his party gets back into power. However, a few things must be recognized:

1. Jagdeo is of the belief that he is the only individual that is capable of running this country which is a total slap in the face of the other members of the party and their supporters, because a supporter may be more capable of running this country than him.

2. Ever since his return to the political fore it has never been about what the party has accomplished or what the party can accomplish but about the party’s failure at the 2015 elections and what Jagdeo can do to save the party and how Jagdeo can save the party from itself, thus the need to amass all authority in the party to ensure that there is no hindrance to what Jagdeo wants.

3. Jagdeo’s intent was not and will never be to serve the people of this country; it’s one of self-satisfaction and manipulation mixed with the divide and conquer mentality.

Jagdeo has never stopped in his bid to control the country even while not being president through supporting someone like Donald Ramotar over Ralph Ramkarran.

His choice of Donald gave him the opportunity to control the government while not legally in charge. What we are faced with is someone parading as a master of deception and attracting the gullible who are mainly supporters, but I urge PPP supporters to start asking questions and critical questions too.

The man you idolize and praise, lies to you bluntly at every given opportunity but you wouldn’t notice because you never cared to listen, you never cared to question and you never cared to comprehend but guess – what it’s not too late to save yourselves take small steps and start by questioning.

Clayon F. Halley