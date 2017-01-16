Float parade to promote a ‘green state’

– Junior Calypso Monarch for Carifesta 2017

As Mash day celebration approaches there will be a greater emphasis on promoting a “Green State”.

This is according to officials of the Ministry of Education’s Department of Culture Youth and Sports.

The Ministry noted that the emphasis is not on the colour ‘green’ but rather the focus will be on promoting Guyana as the leading Caribbean country as it relates to a green and clean country on Mash day.

A meeting was recently convened by the Culture Ministry, and a number of leading Guyanese designers were briefed about what Government’s expectations are.

Junior Minister within the Ministry of Education Nicolette Henry said that her Ministry will be flexible and once suggestions capture the ethos of what this year’s celebration looks to cover she is willing to work with them. Further, it was encouraged that floats and designer showcase this in their designs. Henry asked that attention be paid to solar and renewable energy, the eco system and designers should think outside the box when floats are conceptualised.

Additionally, it was noted that this year’s Junior Calypso competition will be held in Bartica, where twelve contestants will be vying for the crown. Apart from the usual prizes and awards for the winner, this year’s junior calypso monarch will automatically be entered into the senior competition. It was also noted that a team from Barbados will be visiting to observe the competition since the winner will also represent Guyana in Barbados in a Regional Junior Calypso competition as part of Carifesta 2017 to be held in Barbados later this year.

The float parade will be using the Stabroek Market to D’urban Park Route, a move away from what obtained in years past, when floats traversed from Church Street to the National Park. The Ministry believes that this move makes more operational sense and that there is more space for revellers to have a good time.

Mashramani this year will be celebrated under the theme “Celebration with Dignity, Liberty and Greater Unity”.