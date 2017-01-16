‘Fired’ CPG liaison officer seeks $20M from slain carpenter’s relatives

Embattled former Community Policing Group Liaison Officer Radica Ramanandan, who was relieved of her duties a few weeks ago, has filed a S20M lawsuit for defamation of character against Nafeeza Ally and Shereen Datt.

The writ, delivered by a clerk to one Nafeeza Ally, 17, of number 70 Village on the 11th January, 2017, states that Ally is to employ the services of an attorney within ten days, after the serving of the writ.

If this is not done, the plaintiff, Radica Devi Ramanandan, will proceed and a judgement will be entered against the defendant, Nafeeza Ally, in her absence.

The former laison officer is being represented by Attorney-at-law Murseline Bacchus. According to the contents of the document, Ramanandan is claiming damages in excess of $20M for defamation of character falsely and maliciously published in a permanent form on “Facebook” of her by Nafeeza Ally on the 16th November, 2016 resulting in loss and damage to Ramanandan, whose given address was listed as lot 108, A, No 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The letter which has Nafeeza Ally with an alias “Crystal Singh,” was delivered by the clerk in the company of Ramanandan’s husband and two other females.

This publication also understands that another writ was served to one Shereen Datt, also a relative of Faiyaz Narinedatt, the murdered carpenter of number 70 Village.

Speaking to Ally via telephone, she told this publication that the name provided on the writ with an alias “Crystal Singh” is not her. According to the teenager “Crystal Singh” is a Facebook profile that was created by someone in promoting justice for the now dead Faiyaz Narinedatt. She stated that she would normally share posts made by “Crystal Singh,” but is still confused as to why she is being sued. Ally related that the only thing she remembers posting on her Facebook account was a picture hanging on the number 70 bus shed with the names of the accused that allegedly played a part in the carpenter’s death.

She said the picture was posted on November 3rd 2016 on her account.

“I don’t know what she talking about. I didn’t post anything about her.”

Ally told this publication that since the serving of the letter her mother fell ill.

Ally has since sought the services of an attorney.

Radica Ramanandan was stripped of her responsibilities as CPG laison officer a few weeks ago following allegations of threatening relatives of the late Faiyaz Narinedatt who was murdered and dumped on the number 70 Pubic Road on November 1.

Six persons, including the overseas based businessman Marcus Brian Bisram, have been charged with the murder of Narinedatt.

Bisram’s mother and another relative of his have been charged with perverting the course of justice. They reportedly offered $4 Million to a MCU detective for the release of the accused and charged men.