Family believes intruders killed watchman

As police investigate the circumstances leading to the death of Berbice watchman Vickram James, family members suspect that the man met his death while trying to foil a robbery at his workplace.

Kaieteur News understands that the 62-year-old man, called “Buddy Sham”, of Lot 102 Alexander Street, Ranpor, Corriverton was discovered with a gaping wound to the throat on Tuesday last at a log ranch on Piegon Island, some 200 miles up the Corentyne River, by a worker who came to relieve him of his duties.

Information revealed that James was stabbed with his own knife which was discovered blood stained a few feet from where he was found.

The man’s nephew told Kaieteur News that on Tuesday evening at around 22.00 hrs, they were informed by police that his uncle was found with his ‘throat slit’ and was being taken to the Skeldon Hospital for treatment.

“They tell we dat, and we don’t know what really happened. All wah dem tell we is that he throat slit and dem taking he hospital. We barely getting information from police”.

According to the slain man’s nephew, the owner of the Log Ranch, whose name was given as ‘Francis’ disclosed to him that his uncle tried to stop thieves when he was stabbed to the neck.

“Francis tell me dat he mussie try to stop some thief and get stab, but we don’t know what really happened there”.

The wounded watchman was transported to the Skeldon Hospital, then to the New Amsterdam Hospital. However because of the severity of his wound, he was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed a few days later.

Family members told Kaieteur News that James, who was employed for more than four years, had no conflicts with anyone.

Meanwhile, Commander of ‘B’ Division, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, told Kaieteur News that no suspects were in custody, but statements were taken from persons in close proximity to the crime scene.

“We have no theory as to why he was stabbed, but the police will be traveling to the area to conduct investigations”.

A post mortem is expected to be conducted today.