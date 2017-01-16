EYDG seeks to foster entrepreneurial outlook among youth

The Enterprise Youth Development Group, (EYDG) continues to be a contributor to educational entrepreneurial development of youth of the East Coast of Demerara.

Last week, the group distributed stationery supplies to 200 students, including students from the Enterprise Primary School and Enterprise Community High.

The items were donated by Ms. Rajkumar from the USA.

The group members spoke to students about the power of education, entrepreneurship and the use of social media network for educational purposes to the schools.

During the interactive session, students, aged 9 to 14, shared their career goals and desire to further their studies.

Head of EYDG, Samantha Sheoprashad, described the meeting as a ripe opportunity to tweak the young mindset from “getting a job mindset” to “creativity of starting their own business/company”.

As such, she said, the students were encouraged to find a problem within their school which they can utilize to improve their school environment and systems.

Sheoprashad opined that entrepreneurship is an employment strategy that leads to economic self-sufficiency for people.

The youth group leader is of the view that “self-employment provides people with opportunities to potentially create and manage businesses in which they function as the employer or boss, rather than merely being an employee.”

“Exploring the bigger picture,entrepreneurs can drive Guyana’s economy through new job creation and innovations. Entrepreneurship education offers a solution. It seeks to prepare people, particularly youth, to be responsible, enterprising individuals who become entrepreneurs or entrepreneurial thinkers by immersing them in real life learning experiences where they can take risks, manage the results, and learn from the outcomes.”

Further, during the session, games such as Community Collaboration Vs Competition were introduced to bring awareness on the importance of working together.

“This was to ensure them that when they have ideas,they don’t have to do this alone,it’s to break away that fear of burdens to think that they alone have to do this,” Sheoprashad added.

In addition, the group is working with the Community High School on activities that will boost self-confidence,comprehension skills and help children with learning disabilities.

“This is something we would love to assist the school with. At this point of time we can only manage with the area of self-confidence, if there is any other organization or person out there with the necessary expertise in these areas, we are encouraging you to reach out to us so that we can continue to empower young people in our community,” she added.

The Enterprise Youth Development Group is a registered youth organization under the Department Culture, Youth and Sports, President’s Youth Award Republic of Guyana, the Volunteer Support Platform (VSP) and the Guyana National Youth Council (GYNC).