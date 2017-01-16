Estate worker murder…Stepson, 16-year-old friend likely to be charged today

The stepson of 38-year-old murder victim, Kawal Shivnauth and a 16-year-old friend, are likely to be charged with murder today.

A police source said that investigators have sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice. The file is expected to be back early today.

Shivnauth, an estate worker, was killed a few days after he reportedly approached his stepson and instructed the youth that he stop harassing Shivnauth’s 5-year-old daughter.

“The young man it was said got upset and felt embarrassed. So, when he saw the Uitvlugt estate worker at the shop (in Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara), he decided to vent his anger on the victim,” a police source stated.

With the help of the 16-year-old, the young man allegedly started an argument with Shivnauth and then struck him to the back of his head with a bottle. The duo then ran behind their victim and beat him.

One of the suspects allegedly then stabbed Shivnauth twice to the abdomen, before fleeing with his accomplice.

The victim’s stepson was captured at the Anna Catherina seawall the following day, while his friend was caught at Matthews Ridge, Region One.

The victim’s mother, Radha Lalchand said that her son indeed spoke to his stepson sometime back about harassing his daughter.

“It wasn’t anything big, he just talked to him about troubling the girl,” Lalchand said.

The woman said that her son was dating the suspect’s mother for about three years. “The woman doesn’t live with him (victim) but she goes there and spends time with him.”

Lalchand said that her grandchildren reside with her and two Sundays ago, Shivnauth called and asked that the children spend the day with him, since it was his birthday.

Meanwhile, at the scene, one of the victim’s relatives said that Shivnauth had an altercation with the young men and as he was about to exit the establishment, he was struck behind his head, while another man pounced on him and began to stab him repeatedly.

Residents raised an alarm and the police were alerted.

Shivnauth was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.