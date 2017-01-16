Deadly mistake at the start of 2017; won’t happen again

As readers would know, I like to cite names of people who were part of events, so I can protect the contents of my descriptions from accusations of sensationalism and story-making. So I am citing here the names of the Editor, Adam Harris and Deputy Editor, Nigel Mc Kenzie. The story now begins. As a matter of policy, over the long years, I do not compose my columns in the daytime for publication the next day.

The reason for this is the psychological mess blackouts have created in my soul, note; not mind, but soul. On a number of occasions, because of valid reasons, I couldn’t do my columns at night. So I do them in the morning or afternoon. But each time I chose that route, disaster visited – blackouts came, so I had to rush to UG, a friend’s house or Kaieteur News. So this is the pattern of my journalistic relation with Kaieteur News. My columns therefore have to miss breathtaking events that occur during the day, because I do not want to take that chance and end up in a terribly angry mood. I do them late in the evening and send them off.

In case you do not know, the Sunday columns must be submitted early Saturday morning. The reason is that the Sunday edition is huge, so they print in two parts. The first print consists of stuff that should be in early, like columns, health corner, Peeping Tom etc. I made the deadly mistake on Friday night of January 13 of not typing my column. I should have learned from my painful experience. People never learn from their mistakes. I decided I will do my Sunday, January 15 column on Saturday morning.

I guess you knew what happened. I got up early, started my article, had reached the first paragraph and blackout came. Kaieteur News has to get the item that very morning for inclusion in the first set of pages to be printed. That was it! I have had enough of this wasted, macabre cemetery named Guyana. I called Nigel McKenzie to tell him that I will be late because I have to go down to Kaieteur News. He was nice. He said to take it easy; he will wait for the column. I called Adam Harris, only to hear his voice at the other end of the line saying that he has blackout too in Tucville.

At my age, how much more can we endure in this fallen land? Now read on. On Friday afternoon, Adam Harris was at his desk when he got a call that a sparking wire had caused a fire at his neighbour’s house. Naturally, Adam would be concerned about his home. Adam continuously called the GPL’s emergency number. But by now most Guyanese know that is a high class con game. The voice comes on and says. “All our agents are busy, please hold, your call is important.” That tune is repeated ad nauseum. You never get through. That was the Jagdeo Government for you. To think this man wants to run Guyana again and his government would be in charge of GPL again.

I knew someone who is strategically placed at GPL and could get the emergency crew to go to Adam’s house. I contacted him, he said he will do it immediately. He is my friend. I believe he did. Two hours after, please note, two hours after, GPL called my cell and the voice said, “Are you Adam Harris, please describe the place and give us an address and is there anyone at the home that caught fire.” I already had given my contact all the information, every detail which I took from Adam.

I left Kaieteur News three hours after I made that call to GPL. I stopped at Mario’s to buy a pizza at my family’s request. At Mario’s I received a call, with a voice saying, “You is Adam Harris, anybody come to de place, describe the place for me, give me an address.” Those events I have described in the Adam Harris story is one thousand percent true. I bet you cannot tell me what is frightening about this drama. The name Adam Harris is very well known throughout Guyana. He heads the most powerful media house in this country. Yet three hours after I reported that emergency, GPL was yet to come. Imagine what the State in Guyana does to unknown people. This has to make you scared of living in Guyana. They did this to Adam Harris. Tell me what they would do to you.