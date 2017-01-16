Latest update January 16th, 2017 12:34 AM

‘Cruelly abused’ horse euthanized

Jan 16, 2017 News 0

– animal rights activist wants owner prosecuted

Animal rights activist Syeada Manbodh is calling on the Guyana Police Force to arrest and prosecute the owner of an abused horse which had to be euthanized last Friday.
Following a report of the animal’s condition, Manbodh and a friend located a horse lying by the side of the road leading to the Starbucks Window factory at the back of D’Agiuar Park, East Bank Demerara. Passers-by said that the owner of the horse is a man named “Eddie”.
Manbodh and her assistant said that it is worrying that so many people would have passed the suffering animal and did nothing to get it help. She said that a police patrol from the Ruimveldt Station took about an hour and a half to arrive.
According to the woman, four police officers would have seen the condition of the animal and should have taken the necessary steps to find the owner and charge him with cruelty.
When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, the animal’s left hind leg was badly swollen and carried a gaping wound. The right hind leg was also lacerated with bone exposed and flies and pus on the wound. The horse was lying on its side in agony.

The abused horse lying at the side of the road moments before being euthanized

Recalling the sequence of events, Manbodh said that when she arrived at the location, a man appeared shouting that the horse could walk. He began to whip the horse to force it to get up and walk.
While Manbodh attempted to get hold of the police, her companion placed herself between the whip and the horse, thereby preventing the man from further abusing the suffering animal, and shouted at him to leave the horse alone.
The man then ran off shouting, “Ah comin back, ah coming back,” when he noticed that a car had stopped. Ms. Manbodh’s assistant asked the people in the car to call the police. Unfortunately the occupants refused to do so on the grounds that they did not know what was going on.
Several people said they had seen the horse suffering, but they did not know who to call.  Although the horse was only a few yards from the Starbucks Window outlet, an individual from the business said that they were not aware of its presence.
When the GSPCA inspector arrived he determined that the horse needed to be put out of his suffering. He then had the animal euthanized.
According to Manbodh, the GSPCA needs to have a system in place to euthanize animals using the more human method of lethal injection. To compliment this, she said that suffering animals should be administered painkillers before they are put to death.

