Are taxi services screening their drivers?

– many implicated in crimes ranging from armed robbery to murder

It was just a few weeks ago that police charged four men for the murder of an elderly couple, who were burnt to death in their home by a gang of robbers.

One of the accused was a taxi driver, who allegedly transported the gang to and from the scene.

The incident highlights a worrying trend of taxi drivers being linked to crimes ranging from burglary to armed robbery and even murder.

It also raises the question as to whether taxi services are adequately screening the drivers they hire.

A check of cases as far back as eight years ago shows that in October, 2009, two taxi drivers were charged with robbing a businessman of some $9.5M.

It was alleged that the businessman was transporting the money to the city and stopped briefly at his driver’s home, when four men in another vehicle held the businessman at gunpoint and made off with his cash.

In June, 2012, a 29-year-old taxi driver from Charlotte Street was charged with robbing three persons at gunpoint.

One victim was relieved of a cell phone, $65,000, an identification card, US visa card and a Scotia Bank ATM card.

On the same day, reportedly armed with a gun, the same driver robbed two others of $10,000, US$110, and $130,000 in local currency.

Just last week, a driver employed by a Georgetown taxi service, and two other men, allegedly broke into several vehicles during a three-day spree in two East Coast Demerara communities.

It is alleged that they stole articles from about 17 vehicles, before they were nabbed by villagers.

Police recovered several tape decks, a tractor alternator, eight batteries and other valuables.

The suspects have since been charged.

On July 5, proprietor of Regent Multiplex Mall, Ganesh Ramlall, was shot dead by bandits at his La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara home.

According to reports, Ramlall had just returned home and was going to use the outside bathroom when he was confronted by four men who shot him and took away his licensed firearm, jewellery and a wallet before escaping.

Two taxi drivers, Fazeel Bacchus, 21, and Lennox Roberts, 32, were among several who were subsequently charged with murder.

On July 8, 2013, gas station proprietor Albert Gajadhar, and his employer, 72-year-old Victor Da Silva, were on their way to Republic Bank to make a deposit of cash, when a band of gunmen ambushed them.

Da Silva was shot multiple times and died on the spot, while Gajadhar, who was also shot, was hospitalized. The gunmen escaped with $8M.

Police subsequently arrested and charged Kitty taxi driver Joseph Williams for Da Silva’s murder.

He told investigators that that he was hired as a chauffeur by a group of men who requested that he follow a Toyota Rav 4 vehicle.

The accused said that while following the vehicle, in the vicinity of Water Street, Georgetown, he heard loud sounds that appeared to be gunshots. Williams alleged that on hearing the shots, he exited the vehicle and ran for cover.

Williams had first denied his involvement in the crime but subsequently pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

In April, 2016, the decomposing body of maid of honour Simone Hackett was found in a trench at Fourth Field, Cummings Lodge.

Police subsequently charged Hacketts’s reputed husband, Cleavaughn Hamilton, for her murder. Also charged with murder was Ranachal Singh, 31, a taxi driver of Lot 7 Good Hope, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara. It is alleged that he transported the body to the area where it was found.

The manager of one well-known taxi service said that his establishment “has a clean record,” since all drivers undergo careful screening before they are hired.

“You just don’t walk off the road and join our service. We have to really know you before you come into this service.

“He (the driver who is seeking employment) would have to submit all his documents, and we would go by his house and see where he lives. You have to bring in a recommendation and we check where you last worked and the number of taxi services where you were employed.”