Alleged gold thieves for court today

Latest update January 16th, 2017 12:32 AM
Two miners from Cuyuni/ Mazaruni are to be charged today in connection with the theft of a quantity of raw gold.
According to information received, the accused, aged 19 and 20 respectively, of Kamarang Village are accused of stealing 11 penny weight of gold valued $110,000 and equipment worth $100,000, from Edwin Bess, who operates a shop and dredge in the interior.
It is alleged that the men stole the articles on January 9. Based on reports they washed out the gold from a ‘mat’ and made good their escape.
However, they were subsequently apprehended by police.
Last Friday, three other gold miners accused of stealing four and a half penny weight of raw gold were remanded to prison. Steve James, 25, of Lot 72 Dr. Charles Housing Scheme, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, Shemmy Bernard, 19, and Junior Bascom, 23, both of St. Cuthbert’s Mission, Soesdyke/Linden Highway are accused of stealing four and a half pennyweight of raw gold from Prince Bowman on January 11, at Arangoy Backdam, Cuyuni River.
The men pleaded not guilty to the allegation after an appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. They were each released on $15,000 bail.
