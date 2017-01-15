Survivor injured in 2014 plane crash seeks $10M

A father of three is seeking $10M in damages for injuries he sustained almost three

years ago in a plane crash at Arau, Region Seven.

Troy Daniels suffered a broken left femur, a dislocated right hip and injuries to the lower spine during the mishap, which occurred on March 18, 2014.

Daniels has sued Bernard Singh, the pilot of the Piper Cherokee N87619, which was owned and operated by Singh.

He is being represented by attorney-at-law Ronald Burchsmith, while Cameron and Shepherd attorney-at-law, Hari Narayen Ramkarran, is representing the London-based company, Walton and Morse, which insured the plane.

The matter is being heard before Justice Sandra Kertzious.

Daniels, Leon Bristol, and Ivor Williams,were heading to Ekereku, another village in Region Seven, when the plane went down on a mountain top at Arau.

Aside from Daniels, two others were injured.