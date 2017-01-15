South American Ornate Horned Frogs (Ceratophrys)

Ceratophrys is a genus of frogs in the family Leptodactylidae, subfamily Ceratophryinae.

They are also known as South American ornate horned frogs as well as Pacman frogs due to their characteristically large mouth and abdomen, thus resembling the video game character Pac-Man.

The female frog will not “chirp” or “croak” as often as males, but do sometimes. Males frequently have spotted chests, and at about a year old the males develop spots on their “pads” or “fingers.” Males will also sometimes have subtle pads on their front legs during mating season.

In captivity, these frogs can live in a 10-gallon aquarium for their entire lives. They thrive best in shallow water, loose substrate (like coconut husk fibre), and hiding places. They will commonly cover themselves with substrate or just sit contentedly in the water. These frogs should be misted daily to ensure proper humidity. Temperatures should be maintained between 75° and 80° Fahrenheit (24° to 27° Celsius) during the day, dropping a few degrees at night. They can be fed crickets, earthworms, silkworms, phoenix worms, butter worms, and occasionally guppies, mice, and wax worms. Mealworms and super worms should not be fed to them, due to their hard chitinous shell.

The average lifespan of a Ceratophrys frog in the wild varies between one and four years, though in captivity and as pets, depending on diet, they may live six to 10 years and even longer. They are voracious eaters, often eating insects, small mammals (such as mice), fish, other frogs, and small reptiles. A fully grown female Argentine Horned Frog (females are generally larger than males) can easily eat a grown rat.

These frogs are also known to be cannibalistic, and have been known to eat their mates, even if they are larger than they are. It is advisable to isolate multiple frogs. Although these frogs can swallow animals almost half their size, they sometimes attempt to eat things larger than they are. A row of sharp bony projections in their upper jaw makes it nearly impossible for them to release prey after taking it in their mouth, in some cases leading to death by choking.

According to Melissa Kaplan’s Herp Care Collection, the ornate horned frog is one of several species of horned frogs native to the tropical and montane rain forests; a few species of Ceratophrys can be found in more arid regions. Native to Northern Argentina, Uruguay and the Rio Grande do Sul region of Brazil, these carnivorous amphibians become very large. Their current popular name “Pac-man Frog” eloquently describes their appearance when they lunge at prey: they appear to be all mouth. Their mouths are as wide as their heads and are equipped with strong gripping jaws and a wide, pink fleshy tongue.

These frogs have exceptionally fast growth rates: within two weeks of hatching they have metamorphosed into their adult frog form. They then continue their rapid growth rate: often sold when they are about the size of a silver dollar, cornets will reach six inches within five months. Their upper eyelid is pulled up into a little point over the eye, thus again giving rise to its name.

Ornates have round, plump body shapes with little demarcation between their wide head and body. Although it may be difficult to believe, their warty green, white and yellow skin, touched with red and black, effectively camouflage the ornate as it lies half buried in the leaf litter on the forest floor waiting for prey to walk by.

As soon as something comes into reach – another frog, lizard, snake, rodent, bird or large insects – the ornate moves its body slightly forward by pushing with its thin, short legs, grabbing and killing its prey. It takes only a gulp or two to swallow the prey whole.

Ornates are usually diurnal frogs; some may be crepuscular. Like all frogs, they sleep with their eyes open. Frogs are not animals that can be handled. Their skin is very sensitive, acting as a supplemental breathing organ. The oils found naturally on human hands can in fact be harmful to from skin.

Ornates are not particularly discriminating about what they attempt to eat – your fingers look much like naked baby rodents and birds, too tempting to resist. At least one book on amphibians states that ornates are “vicious and aggressive;” in fact, they are always interested in food, and will go for whatever comes within an inch or two of their faces.

A natural human reaction upon being grabbed by an animal is to pull quickly away. When an ornate happens to be attached to your thumb, it is too easy to send it flying across the room. As frogs aren’t meant to fly, this is not usually good for the frog. If you do get nabbed, stop your jerking reaction. The ornate have no teeth to speak of, and will spit out unappetizing food items; it will generally let go in a second or so. (Sources: Herp Care Collection and Wikipedia)