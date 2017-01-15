Softball cricket enjoyed another good outing in 2016

By Zaheer Mohamed

Softball cricket continues to generate much hype among players and fans locally. In 2016 Guyanese teams enjoyed much success both at home and overseas. Regal of Georgetown double success in the 12th annual New York

Softball Cricket league Independence and Legends Cup that was held at Roy Wilkins Park in July highlighted Guyanese teams’ success in 2016.

Regal became the first Guyanese club to achieve double success on foreign soil when their All Stars side defeated the New York All Stars by two wickets to claim the Independence crown and their Masters line up overcame another Guyanese team Floodlights to take the legends title.

The batting of Richard Latif and Safraz Esau was the highlight of Regal All Stars victory. After being reduced to 84-7 in pursuit of 198, the duo resurrected the chase with a stand of 111 as they achieved their target in 23.4 overs in the 25-over contest. Latif scored 74 and Esau 44 not out. Kaleem Bux led New York All Stars batting with a fine half century.

All-rounder Mahendra Hardyal anchored Regal Masters chase against Floodlight. After restricting their opponents for 149-3 in 20 overs, Hardyal struck 52 and got support from Eric Thomas who made an unbeaten 43; Regal Masters won the game in 18.2 overs. Ramo Malone top scored for Floodlight with 62. Latif was voted the man-of the-match and MVP in the Independence Cup, while Hardyal took the man-of-the-match and was also rewarded for scoring the fastest fifty, while the MVP went to another Guyanese Jagdesh Persaud of Floodlight. Regal Masters Captain Troy Kippins collected trophies for the most wickets (11) and best figures of six for 11.

SFSCL Cup

Floodlight emerged victorious in the Masters’ category in the South Florida Softball

Cricket League with an eight wicket victory over their hosts. Chasing 128, Floodlight achieved victory in 16 overs with opener Ramo Malone scoring an unbeaten 50 and Yunnis Yusuf 42. Regal Masters were knocked out in the semi-finals, while their All Stars team failed to make it to the playoffs. This tournament was held in March.

Wolf’s Challenge Cup

Regal All Stars defeated Speed Boat in the Open final and in the Masters’ segment Regal Masters beat Mike’s Wellman at DCC in July.

Guyana Softball Cup 6

Dubbed as the softball World Cup, this tournament which was organised by the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA), saw teams from Canada, New York and Florida matching skills with their Guyanese counterparts at several venues in Georgetown in November. When the tournament concluded under lights at DCC, Guyanese teams Speed Boat and Floodlight emerged victors in the Open and Masters’ categories respectively. Speed Boat collected their first international title with a five-wicket win over Regal All Stars.

Regal posted 172 all out in 19.5 overs, batting first. Patrick Rooplall scored 33; Kishore Smith had 4-33. Speed Boat responded with 173-5 in 18.2 overs. Wazir Hussain was the mainstay of their innings, hitting an unbeaten 45.

The Masters segment was marred by some off field controversy that somewhat brought the competition into disrepute. Regal who were knocked out of the semi-final by Fisherman XI, felt that some players on the opposing team were underage (Over 45 required) and played the game under protest. Stanley Mohabir, Baldeo Persaud and Robert Mohan were the

players under scrutiny. The findings hurt the sport; it was later found out that the information on their IDs presented to the organisers of the tournament did not correspond with the information that is in GECOM system. However, Fisherman XI contested the final and were beaten by Floodlights of Georgetown. Fisherman XI scored 116-8, while Floodlights responded with 119-2 in 17.5 overs. Ricky Deonarain struck 39 not out. Mike’s Wellwoman overcame Trophy Stall Angels to win the female segment. Batting first, Wellwoman got 79-4 in 10 overs with Latoya Smith scoring 35. Trophy Stall Angels were bowled out for 54 in 7.4 overs in reply. Amanda Bob Semple snared 4-14.

Regal Sports T20

Regal Sports and Regal Stationery and computer centre sponsored the first free-entry tournament for the year, and yet again Regal All Stars and Regal Masters tasted success at the Demerara CC in December. Regal All Stars overcame Speed Boat by 10 wickets to win the open segment. Speed Boat looked a shadow of the team that won the Guyana Softball Cup 6 and were bowled out for 125. Patrick Rooplall and Latif then guided Regal All Stars to victory with an opening stand of 129. Rooplall scored 52 and Latif 51.

Regal Masters were largely indebted to Rudolph Baker in their 37-run victory Mike’s Wellman. Baker hit a robust 44, Lynden Lyght offered support with 36 as Regal Masters made 171-8, taking first strike.

Wellman finished on 134-8 in reply. Wayne Jones scored 47. Latif and Jones picked up the respective man-of-the-match awards. This tournament was organsied by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, trustee of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc, Mahendra Hardyal, who is also the CEO of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and Regal Sport, said that despite some challenges softball had a good year.

He stated that he is satisfied with the performance of Regal Open and Masters’ teams, adding that their performance improved considerably. Hardyal related that they are now preparing for the upcoming Mashramani tournament in Florida and the staging of the inaugural Regal Premier League tournament is in the pipeline. He felt that the attempt of players to forge their age to play in the Masters’ tournament did not serve the game well and players should be disciplined for such acts.

However, Hardyal pointed that plans are in the making to spread the sport to the United Kingdom. He informed that former broadcaster of the then Guyana Broadcasting Corporation Robert Lalgie, who now resides in England, was impressed after witnessing one of the finals at DCC, and the GSCL Inc are in talks with him to spread the game there.

Organising secretary of the GFSCA Wayne Jones said that initially they had plans to run off a number of tournaments but rain prevented them from doing so. Jones singled out Regal, Speed Boat and Floodlight for special mention. In the female segment, Jones spoke highly of Mike’s Wellwoman who won three tournaments, as well as all-rounders Latoya Smith and Matana Cambridge. Under Smith leadership Mike’s Wellwoman won three tournaments, while Cambridge of 4R Lioness was one of the most decorated players in 2016. Jones informed that they will be looking to host a lot more tournaments in 2016.