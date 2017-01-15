Our own law school and a Demerara River Bridge

The Story within the Story…

By Leonard Gildarie

There are two developments last week that Guyana should pay close attention to.

I will start with the current situation at the Demerara Harbour Bridge. I have been talking about the growing congestion problem at the bridge which has virtually crippled traffic on the East and West Bank when the facility is opened to river traffic, and therefore closed to vehicular ones on a daily basis. I am deeply worried.

On Thursday evening, around 5pm, I came out of the office and was immediately struck by the sight of a long traffic line. What was different about this one was that nothing was moving. A minibus took about five minutes to move from its spot. Now that was at Saffon Street, Charlestown. I later learnt that the Harbour Bridge had closed around 2pm and encountered a major problem that had to be fixed. It delayed the reopening of the bridge until around 4:45pm. What ensued was a nightmare situation.

If you don’t live on the East and West Bank and are not faced with the daily nightmare of the bridge, it will be difficult to explain it to you. There is nothing wrong with the current bridge in terms of safety. However, it can no longer efficiently handle the thousands of vehicles it has to cater for daily. The numbers are just too much.

The management has been doing a remarkable job, but the situation around the peak hours in the morning and evening has become intolerable and now demands a concerted effort to fast-track plans for a new crossing.

Some drivers told me of being forced to leave their vehicle at Vreed-en-Hoop and taking one of the water taxis on Thursday.

The longer we take on this bridge, the harder it will become for commuters along this corridor. It just will not get easier. Too many vehicles are entering Guyana.

We lose too much time and money just being caught in the congestion.

Now, one of the more favourable options for a new bridge which is being considered is a fixed overhead structure. I have no issues with what is being considered. However, I have been thinking about the current situation and in my estimation, it would make no sense to build a two-lane bridge. It has to be at least three lanes to be practical and to justify the reported US$300M that the country will have to expend.

We currently have two lanes at the current bridge, with the structure closed in the morning at peak hours to vehicles heading to the West Bank. This is to allow priorities for city-bound workers and others.

In the evening, it is the reverse. Vehicles heading to the East Bank are not allowed during the peak period. It is a measure to reduce the congestion, and it is the best that can be done under the circumstances for the almost 40-year-old bridge.

Imagine spending US$300M or more and facing a similar problem of being forced to close one lane off during peak times.

We have a few options. If the new bridge is a two-lane one, it will entail keeping the current bridge in operation so that we have both facilities in place. I would strongly advise against dismantling it.

At peak hours in the morning, we can use the new bridge for only city-bound traffic. The old one can accommodate the west-bound traffic. We do the reverse in the evening.

I am hoping that our technical folks seriously take these factors into consideration as we move to the next phase for a new bridge.

LAW SCHOOL

This past week we also learnt of plans to introduce a law school in Guyana.

This is big news. We have a number of overseas students here. We have offshore medical schools operating. It has been providing some benefits.

We have students who have completed their initial studies at the University of Guyana for law but were unable to enter the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) because of a quota which restricts the number of person entering.

Kaieteur News is reporting that Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams, on behalf of the government of Guyana, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with University College of the Caribbean (UCC) and the Law College of the Americas (LAC) for the establishment of the law school.

It was noted that there are thousands of Law Degree (LLB) holders in the Caribbean who cannot enter into the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica, the Eugene Dupuch Law School in the Bahamas or the HWLS.

This a big market right here for the JOF Haynes Law School of America.

The AG said that he is hoping that the institution can be up and running by 2018, notwithstanding the feasibility study which has to be done. The law school, it was explained, will be accredited to regional and international standards.

The school will seek to help persons to be specialised in certain areas, since there are growing sectors within the Caribbean economy such as Environmental Law, Intellectual Property, Civil Aviation, Maritime law and Tax law.

In addition, the school will focus on providing continuous education for practicing lawyers and judges.

It was noted that the school will cater for continuing education for current practitioners of law.

This is a major development. I know Guyanese who are paying through their noses to attend law schools in Trinidad and elsewhere in the Caribbean. They have to pay for lodging, buy food and live. These are foreign currencies that Guyana can keep right here. We can attract overseas students who can rent our homes. The spinoffs will be there.

I have been seriously thinking of doing my law degree. It has always been a dream. I believe an opportunity has knocked.

For many Guyanese, the opportunities for the creation of jobs from the services that will be demanded should be welcomed at a time when we are looking for investments.

As the old folks say, charity begins at home.