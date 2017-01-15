Mr Granger was declared President by an unconstitutional Chairman

Dear Editor,

His Excellency has declared, led by his AG, a new Senior Counsel, that the Chairman of the Elections Commission has to be a judge; or someone who could be a judge. As to the other Chairman like Rudy Collins, Joe Singh and Dr. Surujbally, the President says he wants to correct the illegality that went in the past. Lawlessness and unconstitutionality was taking place all over Guyana.

I heard on Law and Order that there is something called fruit of the poisoned tree. So if Mr. Surujbally was not supposed to be Election Commission Chairman, then all acts that he did are illegal and unconstitutional, including the last election. President Granger was declared winner of the last election by an unconstitutional Chairman. So the Government is illegal, he and the Prime Minister must resign; in fact all the Minsters APNU and AFC have to go.

I don’t know if it is the Speaker who takes over the country, but a caretaker government must be formed, with civil society and religious leaders. A Chairman who is a judge must be found quickly, and fresh elections have to be held. They have to put back all the pardoned prisoners in jail and it look like one of them already before the court.

They also have to break down Durban Park but they could leave the little children with their bicycle as a donation. It also means that Bharrat Jagdeo should not be President, so he should give back the Pradoville mansion and they should carry him to court for the undervalued land. He can’t say he is immune because he was also declared President by the same unconstitutional Dr. Surujbally according to Mr. Granger.

Mr. Editor, this is a constitutional crisis, unless the advice of the AG is wrong.

Gregory Joseph