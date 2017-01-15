Latest update January 15th, 2017 12:24 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mr Granger was declared President by an unconstitutional Chairman

Jan 15, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
His Excellency has declared, led by his AG, a new Senior Counsel, that the Chairman of the Elections Commission has to be a judge; or someone who could be a judge. As to the other Chairman like Rudy Collins, Joe Singh and Dr. Surujbally, the President says he wants to correct the illegality that went in the past. Lawlessness and unconstitutionality was taking place all over Guyana.
I heard on Law and Order that there is something called fruit of the poisoned tree. So if Mr. Surujbally was not supposed to be Election Commission Chairman, then all acts that he did are illegal and unconstitutional, including the last election. President Granger was declared winner of the last election by an unconstitutional Chairman. So the Government is illegal, he and the Prime Minister must resign; in fact all the Minsters APNU and AFC have to go.
I don’t know if it is the Speaker who takes over the country, but a caretaker government must be formed, with civil society and religious leaders. A Chairman who is a judge must be found quickly, and fresh elections have to be held. They have to put back all the pardoned prisoners in jail and it look like one of them already before the court.
They also have to break down Durban Park but they could leave the little children with their bicycle as a donation. It also means that Bharrat Jagdeo should not be President, so he should give back the Pradoville mansion and they should carry him to court for the undervalued land. He can’t say he is immune because he was also declared President by the same unconstitutional Dr. Surujbally according to Mr. Granger.
Mr. Editor, this is a constitutional crisis, unless the advice of the AG is wrong.
Gregory Joseph

More in this category

Sports

Caesar pip Spencer to retain GAPF Presidency

Caesar pip Spencer to retain GAPF Presidency

Jan 15, 2017

Promises to continue drive to further uplift the sport By Franklin Wilson Of the 27 eligible voters present at yesterday Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) Annual General Meeting that was...
Read More
Guyana Cup Rematch back on the roster by public demand

Guyana Cup Rematch back on the roster by public...

Jan 15, 2017

Maximum Sports host historic 126th Edition and first for 2017

Maximum Sports host historic 126th Edition and...

Jan 15, 2017

Softball cricket enjoyed another good outing in 2016

Softball cricket enjoyed another good outing in...

Jan 15, 2017

GOA’s spending reflects Guyana’s poor Olympic performances

GOA’s spending reflects Guyana’s poor Olympic...

Jan 15, 2017

Concerted efforts being made to reorganize the Guyana Horse racing Authority

Concerted efforts being made to reorganize the...

Jan 15, 2017

Agard, Assanah, Massiah appointed to Referee/Judges Commission

Agard, Assanah, Massiah appointed to...

Jan 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch