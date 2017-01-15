Latest update January 15th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Iris John celebrates 100 not out!

Jan 15, 2017 News 0

Iris Estella Martin-John (second from left) celebrated her 100th birth anniversary yesterday at Canterbury Walk, Beterverwagting with her relatives, church members and well-wishers.
Pictured here is Ms John, also known as “Sister Iris” or “Cousin Iris” originally from No. 9 village, West Coast Berbice, cutting her birthday cake with Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally (left) as her Nephew Felix Nestor and Chairwoman of Regional Democratic Council Four Genevieve Allen look on.

More in this category

Sports

Maximum Sports host historic 126th Edition and first for 2017

Maximum Sports host historic 126th Edition and first for 2017

Jan 15, 2017

Presidents of strength sports laments lack of financial support Historic it was indeed, agreed Mr. Frank Tucker, President of the Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (GAWA), Mr. ED Caesar,...
Read More
Softball cricket enjoyed another good outing in 2016

Softball cricket enjoyed another good outing in...

Jan 15, 2017

GOA’s spending reflects Guyana’s poor Olympic performances

GOA’s spending reflects Guyana’s poor Olympic...

Jan 15, 2017

Concerted efforts being made to reorganize the Guyana Horse racing Authority

Concerted efforts being made to reorganize the...

Jan 15, 2017

Agard, Assanah, Massiah appointed to Referee/Judges Commission

Agard, Assanah, Massiah appointed to...

Jan 15, 2017

GFC’s Benjamin signs with Caledonia

GFC’s Benjamin signs with Caledonia

Jan 15, 2017

Regal set sights on Florida Cup

Regal set sights on Florida Cup

Jan 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch