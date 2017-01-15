Iris John celebrates 100 not out!

Latest update January 15th, 2017 12:20 AM
Iris Estella Martin-John (second from left) celebrated her 100th birth anniversary yesterday at Canterbury Walk, Beterverwagting with her relatives, church members and well-wishers.
Pictured here is Ms John, also known as “Sister Iris” or “Cousin Iris” originally from No. 9 village, West Coast Berbice, cutting her birthday cake with Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally (left) as her Nephew Felix Nestor and Chairwoman of Regional Democratic Council Four Genevieve Allen look on.
