Hemp Association calls on President to repeal Hemp legislation

The Guyana Hemp Association (GHA) as well as other Hemp Associations and numbers of

prospective hemp farmers, manufacturers and producers country wide are calling on President David Granger to let good sense prevail and intervene immediately to repeal the legislation and restriction for the cultivation of Industrial Hemp and the manufacture of the wide variety of Hemp products in country.

Co- Chairman of the Guyana Hemp association, Michael Kirton, said that the GHA is not certain where they are at this point with the establishment of the Industrial Hemp Industry in the country.

“We are not getting enough feedback to know what is causing the delay.”

He pointed out that if the Guyana Government is really keen on the establishment of a green state and expanding economic investment, so as to promote sustainable economic growth and create thousands of jobs mainly for our youth, then they must swiftly repeal the legislations and restrictions for the cultivation of Industrial Hemp and the manufacturing of hemp products.

The Co-Chairman emphasized that Guyana must not be left behind; for the country to have a great opportunity to let hemp be an integral part of our development and it will be the driving force for a new industry.

The GHA’S Research, National Consultation and Global Consultation have proven that Guyana will become an industry leader for Industrial Hemp, as the crop has been classified as the world’s most valuable crop per acre as well as the most viable crop for the World’s green development of which Guyana is a part.

Kirton pointed out that the GHA as directed by a letter from President Granger on June 6, 2016 to meet with the Minister of Business and Tourism, Dominic Gaskin to discuss the establishment of an industrial hemp industry was done and the Minister suggested that the GHA sensitized other stakeholders.

A successful Hemp Awareness week of activities was held countrywide. According to the Co-Chairman the GHA after consultations with several Law Firms local and international presented a comprehensive document on Industrial Hemp in Guyana along with a petition for the swift removal on unlawful restrictions on the cultivation of Industrial Hemp and the manufacturing of Hemp products.

The Co-Chairman also pointed out that with the establishment of the Guyana Hemp Association, GHA is receiving numerous requests from investors locally and overseas who are interested in investing in the Hemp Industry as soon as the No objection has been given by the government.

The GHA believes that hemp in the country will create employment opportunities and help eradicate poverty.

During the planting process of the drug it has to be monitored throughout its growth to ensure that its potency is within legal limits.

In Guyana, industrial hemp is not marijuana because it contains THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) levels of less than one percent. This prevents any narcotic effect upon anyone who would wish to smoke it, unlike marijuana which contains over three percent THC.

The GHA is the first official hemp association to help build, and facilitate the expansion of Global Hemp industries and communities. The hope is to propel Guyana to the forefront of one of the world’s oldest, fastest growing and most viable industries.