Guyana Cup Rematch back on the roster by public demand

Latest update January 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
Due to public demand the organisers of the third annual Guyana Cup Rematch Horserace meet have
decided to place the activity back on its roster. This was after announcing that the event was cancelled.
However, according to the organiser Nazrudeen (Jumbo Jet) Mohammed Jr of the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and Racing Stables, since the publication of the cancellation of the event there has been a flurry of queries and demands for the event to be staged. As such, they have yielded to the volume of requests by owners, trainers, sponsors and other fans and have decided that the event will be stages on Sunday February 26th.
The event was originally scheduled for the 1st January, however due to the inclement weather it was pushed back to February.
The event is set for the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice.
The programme has not been finalized as yet, but the provisional programmes should be out during the week.
The feature event will be for animals classified B and lower for a whopping $1.2M and trophy over 1800M.
There will be no two years old event since those animals will be ready until the middle of the year.
Further information can be accessed by contacting Fazal Habibulla on 657-7010 or 232-0232, Donald Lawrie on telephone Nos 225-4530, Compton Sancho 602-1567 or coordinator Nasrudeen (Jumbo Jet) Mohamed jr. (Samuel Whyte)
