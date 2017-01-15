Latest update January 15th, 2017 12:20 AM

Granny to spend three years in prison

by Malisa Playter Harry

A 58-year-old woman was on Friday fined $15,000 and sent to prison for three years by Magistrate Marissa Mettleholzer at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

Ramraji Deonarine

Ramraji Deonarine, of Lot 257 M&TC Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, Berbice appeared under the charge of introducing a prohibited substance into prison, she pleaded not guilty to the charge read to her.
According to the facts of the case, Deonarine on January 12, 2016, visited the New Amsterdam Prison located at Penitentiary Walk, New Amsterdam to take items for an inmate, Zion Persaud. It is reported that upon entering the prison gates, the bag she was carrying was subjected to a routine search by one of the guards.
During the search two cakes of soap were seen. After closer inspection, the soap was found to contain seeds, stems and leaves in the form of a “joint”. Prison Officer Jennifer James conducted the search. Deonarine was subsequently arrested and placed into custody.
The seeds, stems and leaves were inspected and weighed shortly after and it was confirmed that she tried to smuggle six grams of Cannabis Sativa to one Zion Persaud, an inmate in the prison.
Deonarine claimed that before entering the gates of the prison, a young man asked her to give Zion Persaud a bag he had in his possession. The woman stated that she had no knowledge of the contents in the bag but agreed and collected it. When searched; she too, saw what was inside. She stated that she became acquainted with Persaud while she was employed as a guard at the St. Theresa’s Primary School.
Persaud was doing community work at the school as a prisoner. Deonarine stated that she has been visiting the young man for over a year at the prison and this is the first time this has happened to her. She related that she will be making an appeal into the matter with the services of an attorney.

