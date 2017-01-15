GFC’s Benjamin signs with Caledonia

GFC winger Kelsey Benjamin has been taken on the Caledonia roster for the TT Pro League.

Caledonia which first sent the skilful winger to Maloney FC in the lower division of the Eastern FA has decided that Benjamin is now ready to play at the Pro League level.

”Kelsey is a really talented kid and many of the senior players have encouraged us to promote him into the first team, says Morvant Caledonia United Head Coach Rajesh Latchoo. “He has the potential to reach very far once his attitude and commitment matches his talent, I think he will become a top player,” added Latchoo.

GFC Manager Faizal Khan says the Kelsey Benjamin move is the first of a very methodical arrangement with exposing Guyana’s talent. We plan to place three other lads in the Caledonia set up let them learn to become professionals and once they can fulfill their potential in Trinidad the sky is the limit for these players added Khan.

Meanwhile, Khan is also busy making arrangements for senior team striker Sheldon Holder to go Finland for trials.