Edghill but up wid a Bullaha and a Bullahin

People does get into trouble when dem don’t know wha dem walking into. Some of dem does sit down and talk about things dem don’t know about. Tek Bishop Ten Edghill. He see people preaching and decide that he gun be a pastor. He even open a church and he mek de collection plate because every pastor got to live off de collection.

Dem boys hear when he get a request to marry two people. Ten Edghill smile; he gun get a full church because people like to go to church when dem have wedding. If he had sense he woulda send fuh de couple before de wedding to counsel dem. But not he.

De day come and people full de church. De groom walk in and tek up he place; then de other party walk in. Was a gay wedding.

Edghill preach and preach because he didn’t know he gun seh de part about pronouncing dem man and wife. But all good things does come to an end and he had to seh dem words. He couldn’t seh anything bout kissing de bride because he didn’t know who was bride and who was groom. He couldn’t pronounce dem man and wife. Instead he tell de two people, “I now pronounce you Bullaha and Bullahin.”

Then de same pandit who did marry Jagdeo had to deal wid de Chat-3. De man run in and tell de pandit that he life ruin because he business collapsing. De pandit tell him that he got to walk round de mandir six time and bow he head.

De man try that but he business didn’t improve suh he go to Edghill who tell him to kneel down and pray. If you hear Edghill pray. “Your business will improve, I pray. De church members will fill your shop. Even me and my family will patronize de shop. Soon your cup will overflow.”

Then he ask de Chat-3, “What business you in?”

“Mekking coffin.”

Edghill jump up and holler, “Fires pun you business. Bun out. You business gun suffer more. And imagine I promise to patronize you business.”

Talk half and watch how people does get tie up.