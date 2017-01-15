DENTAL HEALTH…HOW OFTEN SHOULD YOU GET YOUR TEETH CLEANED

By Dr. Neromini Fagu

Your car mechanic may tell you that after a certain number of kilometers you need to have your car oil changed or that you should rotate the tires. A frequently asked question in dentistry is how often should you get a cleaning done. This is a great question but the answer is not straightforward and it really depends on the individual. The usual recommendation by dentists is every six months but a lot of variables affect this time frame.

Some people are blessed with good oral health and they may get away without having annual cleanings. Other people have such good personal oral hygiene regimen and keep their gums and teeth in great condition that they may not need cleaning for several years. However, these are the exceptions and most people benefit greatly from regular dental cleanings.

Your dentist is the best person to advise you on how often you should have a cleaning done and the answer would depend on the health of your gums and how diligent you are with your oral hygiene. Certain risk factors predispose a person to gum disease and those persons may need to take extra precautions to avoid tooth loss.

Some of the risk factors include:

· Existing gum disease

· Certain medical conditions like diabetes

· Persons who smoke or consume alcohol

· Pregnant women

· Persons prone to cavities or plaque build up

· Persons with a weak immune response to bacterial infection

· Usage of certain medications

· Persons with poor oral hygiene practices

A cleaning professionally done removes the bacteria that cause plaque but, unfortunately, plaque will re-colonize in your mouth within 24 to 48 hours. Even with good oral hygiene practices at home, some people will have plaque formation before their six month visit. The longer the plaque stays in place the more it hardens to form calculus or tartar which cannot be removed by tooth brushing.

If you have a professional teeth cleaning twice a year, you are less likely to experience a heavy tartar buildup that could seriously affect your oral health.

People with moderate to advanced gum disease and those who are unable to maintain a proper oral hygiene regimen at home may need to visit their dentist on a monthly basis if they want to have any hope of keeping their teeth. Even so, they will still have to play their part as sometimes even having your teeth cleaned every month may not be enough to save them.

As we age, it may be necessary to get more frequent cleanings. Older people are more predisposed to gum disease. And, also, diminished manual dexterity may cause them to miss certain areas in their mouth. It is important to note that the schedule for dental cleanings for any person may change during a lifetime.

Some people are afraid of getting their teeth cleaned because they think that their teeth will get damaged. This is a misconception. Yes, the instruments your dentist uses for your cleaning are quite sharp, but when used properly they will not damage your teeth. The sharp instruments are needed to remove the hardened tartar from the teeth and below the gum line.

Ultimately, the schedule of cleaning is your decision and the more information you have about your dental needs, the more you will be able you to make a more informed decision. Doing your own research and getting advice from your dentist will go a long way towards benefiting your oral health.

It is important to note that while treatment is provided by your dentist, prevention is done by you. It is your responsibility to take care of your gums and teeth between dental visits. Even if your teeth do not need cleaning every six months, it is strongly recommended that everyone visits his or her dentist twice a year for a check-up to catch the early stages of any dental issues.

