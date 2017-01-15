Deaths linked to mental illness greater than combined mortality of HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria

Although there is little epidemiological evidence, it is believed that mental health related illnesses account for more morbidity than HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined. Moreover, mental health is high on the agenda of the Ministry of Public Health.

The Ministry has shared a plan which states that the provision of Mental Health Services is critical to addressing the Mental Health of the populace.

Currently, the main tertiary institution where Mental Health Services are provided is the National Psychiatric Hospital in Region Six. That facility has in place 200 beds. Additionally, a six bed short-stay psychiatric ward is also located at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The National Psychiatric Hospital and the GPHC have extended their psychiatric services to many locations across Guyana via satellite clinics in areas such as Lethem, Diamond, Bartica, Leonora and the prisons system as well.

Satellite Clinics are scheduled to commence in Baramita in 2017, according to former Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton.

Ministry officials at a recent press conference revealed that other mental health services that are being offered include emergency and acute care, geriatric services, and an adolescent and children’s clinic at GPHC. Site visits were conducted in 2016 to assess the services, educate the management staff about the new model of community mental health and evaluate the areas which need to be improved.

In the public health system, there are currently six psychiatrists and, according to information emanating from the Ministry, other staffers include four psychologists, four social workers trained in psychiatry and 52 Nurses.

In August, 2016, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) trained approximately 25 doctors in the mhGAP Intervention Guide which is a manual prepared by the World Health Organization for use by non specialists.

The manual, according to Dr. Norton, “trains persons in the medical and non-medical management of 10 priority mental illnesses.” Last November, 14 professional staff consisting of psychologists and social workers were trained as well. A Training and Certification Programme For Drug And Violence Prevention, Treatment And Rehabilitation Specialists was conducted in 2016 and saw five Mental Health Unit staff being successfully trained and qualified .The staff were also trained in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Interpersonal Therapy and family counselling.

In January last year, an emergency Suicide Prevention Plan Stakeholders meeting was convened at the Marriot Hotel. Four task forces were set up, each with responsibility for one of the strategic lines of action and, according to Dr. Norton, “This was followed in April (2016) by a National Stakeholders meeting at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre. Several task force meetings were held with members between April and May 2016.”

Further, in 2016, numerous activities were conducted to raise awareness of Mental Health and suicide among health care providers and the general public. The staff of the Mental Health Unit visited churches, various communities and schools and various forums to deliver mental health and suicide talks, including in Victoria village, East Coast Demerara, Lodge, and to a wide audience at GuyExpo 2016.

Added to this, the Mental Health unit in 2016 too, conducted numerous outreaches and suicide prevention programmes in churches, schools and communities, including Seventh Day Adventist churches, J.C. Chandi Singh Secondary School, Port Mourant, and Corentyne.

The staff of the Mental Health Unit also collaborated with the Ministry of Education to conduct Strategic Psychosocial Interventions for Adolescents in 11 Secondary Schools.

The Programme was organized by the Guyana Psychological Association and the National Communications Network. Some 1,250 students between third and sixth forms were randomly screened for suicidal ideation using Beck’s Scale (A depression inventory which seeks to score an individual’s level of depression).

“Stress and Mental illnesses, Conduct Disorder, Sexual Abuse and Mental Illnesses were also topics discussed at forums at the Cyril Potter College of Education in Regions three, four and six in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and CPCE,” related Dr. Norton.

An intervention called “Still I Rise” was also conducted in collaboration with the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association. It involved the Reintegration of Pregnant, Parenting Teenage Girls into the Education System; Prevention of Drug Use among children and adolescents; Sexual Violence; Sexual Relationships, Depression, and Suicide.

But among the constraints linked to addressing mental illnesses is the fact that the mental health law – Mental Health Ordinance of 1930 – was last updated in 1930.

“They are antiquated with ample room for stigma and discrimination of the mentally ill,” said Minister Norton as he pointed out that yet another constraint is the “absence of independent review bodies to update laws and advocate for the protection of the mentally ill.”